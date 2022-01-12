Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 11 6 0 .647 483 289
New England 10 7 0 .588 462 303
e-Miami 9 8 0 .529 341 373
e-N.Y. Jets 4 13 0 .235 310 504
South
W L T Pct PF PA
*-Tennessee 12 5 0 .706 419 354
e-Indianapolis 9 8 0 .529 451 365
e-Houston 4 13 0 .235 280 452
e-Jacksonville 3 14 0 .176 253 457
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 10 7 0 .588 460 376
Pittsburgh 9 7 1 .559 343 398
e-Baltimore 8 9 0 .471 387 392
e-Cleveland 8 9 0 .471 349 371
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 5 0 .706 480 364
Las Vegas 10 7 0 .588 374 439
e-L.A. Chargers 9 8 0 .529 474 459
e-Denver 7 10 0 .412 335 322
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 530 358
Philadelphia 9 8 0 .529 444 385
e-Washington 7 10 0 .412 335 434
e-N.Y. Giants 4 13 0 .235 258 416
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 13 4 0 .765 511 353
e-New Orleans 9 8 0 .529 364 335
e-Atlanta 7 10 0 .412 313 459
e-Carolina 5 12 0 .294 304 404
North
W L T Pct PF PA
*-Green Bay 13 4 0 .765 450 371
e-Minnesota 8 9 0 .471 425 426
e-Chicago 6 11 0 .353 311 407
e-Detroit 3 13 1 .206 325 467
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 12 5 0 .706 460 372
Arizona 11 6 0 .647 449 366
San Francisco 10 7 0 .588 427 365
e-Seattle 7 10 0 .412 395 366

e-Eliminated from playoffs

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 28, Denver 24

Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16

Detroit 37, Green Bay 30

Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11

Minnesota 31, Chicago 17

Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, OT

Tennessee 28, Houston 25

Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7

Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 10

Miami 33, New England 24

New Orleans 30, Atlanta 20

San Francisco 27, L.A. Rams 24, OT

Seattle 38, Arizona 30

Tampa Bay 41, Carolina 17

Las Vegas 35, L.A. Chargers 32, OT