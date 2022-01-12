Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

All victims of deadly Bronx fire IDed, including 2-year-old

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 21:46
People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bro...
People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bro...
Workers in protective clothing remove debris from the building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New ...
Workers in protective clothing walk from an apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New ...

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bro...

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bro...

Workers in protective clothing remove debris from the building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New ...

Workers in protective clothing walk from an apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New ...

NEW YORK (AP) — A two-year-old boy was among the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise apartment building fire, police confirmed Wednesday.

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after the deadly blaze Sunday: a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The eight children who died in the fire range in age from 2 to 12. The oldest among the victims was a 50-year-old woman.

Authorities have not provided details on relationships between the victims, but many are immigrants from the same area of Gambia and several families suffered multiple deaths.

At least a dozen of those who perished worshipped at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque. Funeral services are expected in the next several days.

The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building due to an open door. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze.

Updated : 2022-01-12 23:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
New Lee Jinglei post reveals Wang Leehom’s brings thugs to trespass, torment children
New Lee Jinglei post reveals Wang Leehom’s brings thugs to trespass, torment children
"