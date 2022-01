Sydney Classic Results

Wednesday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6).

Daniel Evans (3), Britain, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-4.

David Goffin (8), Belgium, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (2), Georgia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-1, 7-5.

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-5.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (7), El Salvador, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, walkover.