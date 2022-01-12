Europe Industry 4.0 Market Scope and overview, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.4% During The Forecast Period

Europe Industry 4.0 market was valued at $24.5 billion in 2020 and will grow by 16.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the improved operational efficiency and productivity, rising R&D investment, and significant technological advancements in Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, 5G network, extended reality including AR & VR, and machine learning.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 80 figures, this 144-page report Europe Industry 4.0 Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (Robotics, IIoT, AI & ML, Blockchain, ER, 3D Printing, HMI), Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe Industry 4.0 market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific Industry 4.0 market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Component

Hardware

Software & Solutions

o Industrial Automation Solutions

o Smart Factory Solutions

o Industrial IoT Solutions

Services

o Implementation & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Consulting & Training

Based on Technology

Industrial Robotics

o Articulated Robots

o Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Cylindrical Robots

o Delta/Parallel Robots

o Collaborative Robots

o Other Robotics

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

o Data Management Solutions for Analytics

o Distribution Management System

o Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

o Asset and Resource Optimization

o Product Lifecycle Management

o Remote Monitoring

o Retail Management System

o Predictive Maintenance

o Other Applications

AI & ML

Blockchain

Extended Reality (ER)

Digital Twin

3D Printing

Advanced HumanMachine Interface (HMI)

Industrial Sensors

Other Technology Types

Based on Application

Mapping & Modeling

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Electronics and Foundry

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Enterprise Size over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Denso Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Swisslog Holding AG (Kuka AG)

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 21

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

