North America Smart Energy Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.4% During The Forecast Period

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

North America smart energy market is expected to grow by 16.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $270.7 billion by 2027 driven by the rising adoption of smart grid technologies, increasing regulations on using energy-efficient equipment, and the growing demand for clean energy.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 31 figures, this 79-page report “North America Smart Energy Market 2020-2027 by Component (Hardware & Equipment, Solution & Service), Product Type (Smart Grid, Digital Oilfield, Smart Solar), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart energy market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart energy market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, End Use, and Region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Based on Component

– Hardware & Equipment

– Solution & Service

Based on Product Type

– Smart Grid

– Digital Oilfield

– Smart Solar

– Smart Home Energy Management System

– Other Products

Based on End Use,

– Residential Use

– Commercial Use

– Industrial Use

Regional Analysis

The asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to the increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Product Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Elster Group SE

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

S&T Smart Energy

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Siemens AG

Solar Grid Storage LLC

