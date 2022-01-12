North America Industrial Battery Market Scope and overview, North America Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

North America industrial battery market is expected to grow by 8.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,262.3 million by 2030 driven by the growing scope for industrial equipment, stringent environmental regulations, reduced labor costs associated with battery recycling, and advancements in battery technology.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 28 figures, this 78-page report North America Industrial Battery Market 2020-2030 by Battery Type (Lithium-based, Lead Acid, Nickel-Based, Others), Application (Industrial Equipment, Telecom & Data Communication, UPS, Grid-Level Energy Storage, Others), and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific industrial battery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive market growth.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook ofNorth America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America industrial battery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Battery Type, Application, and Country.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Based on Battery Type

Lithium-based Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel-Based Batteries

Other Battery Types

Based on Application

Industrial Equipment

Telecom & Data Communication

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Grid-Level Energy Storage

Other Applications

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Battery Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Active Spectrum (Bruker)

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd

GS Yuasa Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc.

LG Chem.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 17

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

