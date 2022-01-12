Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with clearing;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;SW;9;81%;36%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;73;62;Sunshine and nice;76;60;N;4;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;58;43;Showers around;55;43;WNW;4;86%;92%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;54;45;Mostly cloudy;52;39;ENE;6;64%;27%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Foggy this morning;45;39;More sun than clouds;48;39;WSW;9;92%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;36;27;Snow;35;31;NNE;11;70%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;51;36;Becoming cloudy;53;41;ESE;6;73%;6%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;8;6;Cold, an a.m. flurry;8;1;ENE;11;71%;57%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;101;72;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;NE;10;41%;11%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain tapering off;46;36;Sunshine, a shower;43;36;N;12;56%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;63;Some sun;79;62;ENE;10;53%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;70;56;Some brightening;72;53;SSE;10;61%;29%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;92;73;A t-storm around;88;71;ESE;6;70%;56%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;84;67;Decreasing clouds;83;68;SSE;6;55%;8%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;90;75;S;6;56%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;56;38;Mostly sunny;53;39;N;7;65%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;36;19;Partly sunny;37;19;WSW;5;22%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with flurries;28;12;Partly sunny, cold;28;23;SSW;5;81%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;37;35;Mostly cloudy;42;39;W;10;96%;4%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;68;52;A little p.m. rain;65;50;S;6;79%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;A t-storm around;79;63;ENE;7;72%;63%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;32;27;Mostly cloudy;39;34;WNW;11;72%;5%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;41;31;Partial sunshine;38;31;WSW;4;92%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Partly sunny;32;24;WSW;6;53%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;34;16;Partly sunny;38;31;WNW;4;65%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler this morning;87;70;Sunshine, very hot;97;76;E;8;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;87;67;A stray t-shower;84;68;SSE;7;44%;80%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;40;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;26;WNW;13;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;69;53;Abundant sunshine;69;53;W;10;38%;11%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;65;Sunny;84;67;SE;13;58%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A bit of rain;78;67;A couple of showers;82;64;ESE;3;62%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;4;86%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Morning snow showers;36;31;N;9;86%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;75;Nice with some sun;86;75;SE;5;73%;29%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;41;40;Partly sunny;46;42;W;13;78%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;81;71;Increasing clouds;81;70;NNW;8;67%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;E;5;41%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;90;78;Very warm;93;77;NE;14;63%;5%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;61;47;Hazy sun;65;47;WSW;2;81%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;52;35;Partly sunny, mild;56;37;SW;5;37%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mainly cloudy;78;60;Hazy sunshine;79;62;NNW;5;69%;13%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;6;77%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;47;36;Partly sunny;44;36;WSW;5;87%;4%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;57;42;Rain and drizzle;48;38;NNE;5;41%;71%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;61;55;Mostly sunny, windy;59;54;ESE;28;63%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;67;60;Rain and drizzle;62;59;NNE;6;86%;74%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;70;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;71;62;SW;6;88%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;78;67;Clouds and sun;75;67;NW;10;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;35;34;Breezy;41;32;WNW;16;80%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny;90;70;ESE;4;53%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;68;62;Mostly sunny;70;59;ENE;6;50%;10%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;80;67;An afternoon shower;79;68;NE;7;69%;58%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;67;A morning t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;67%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;63;42;Decreasing clouds;63;39;NNE;6;54%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;36;32;Cold with low clouds;36;27;NNE;11;68%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;WNW;8;79%;98%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid with hazy sun;84;76;Mostly sunny, humid;84;76;W;6;69%;33%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;73;62;Periods of rain;78;63;N;6;73%;99%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;47;20;Plenty of sunshine;45;20;SSW;6;29%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;Sunny and nice;72;51;NNE;3;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;60;39;Partly sunny;61;38;SSW;4;71%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;N;7;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid;12;6;A snow shower;30;29;W;9;71%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;84;73;A shower in the p.m.;84;72;NNE;5;60%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;87;75;WNW;5;68%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;74;65;Increasing clouds;77;65;NNE;4;61%;86%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;93;74;Clouds and sun;94;72;NNW;3;54%;6%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;56;39;Occasional rain;56;38;E;9;69%;94%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, warm;92;79;Cloudy;90;77;SW;7;69%;33%;4

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;75;69;Low clouds;74;70;SSE;6;77%;70%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;60;43;Sunny;57;41;E;9;78%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;47;35;Partly sunny;44;35;WSW;3;79%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;56;Periods of sun;71;59;NE;4;32%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds;84;75;Decreasing clouds;83;74;SW;5;71%;29%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;30;Mostly sunny;50;27;ENE;4;70%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;89;81;Partly sunny;89;80;ENE;9;66%;85%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;6;79%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;A few showers;85;73;E;5;65%;70%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;65;Mainly cloudy;88;68;WNW;9;49%;57%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;68;39;Mostly sunny;68;41;N;5;42%;9%;6

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;73;66;Rain and drizzle;74;56;WNW;9;70%;63%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;19;11;A snow shower;37;35;WNW;11;88%;55%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;91;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;75;ENE;14;58%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;62;Sunny and warmer;90;70;NE;8;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;27;15;Cloudy, snow showers;25;10;NNW;1;76%;99%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;9;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;14;12;WSW;7;73%;94%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;79;66;Hazy sun;81;69;NNW;6;56%;7%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasingly windy;80;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;56;N;13;36%;1%;11

New York, United States;Breezy, not as cold;40;29;Partly sunny;42;32;NNE;4;65%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rainy times;64;45;Partly sunny;59;43;NNW;7;80%;68%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;5;-8;Sun and some clouds;0;-14;SSE;4;85%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;41;37;Winds subsiding;48;35;WNW;17;38%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;39;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;36;W;8;74%;5%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;30;17;A morning flurry;25;2;NNW;4;75%;98%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;88;78;Brief p.m. showers;86;78;W;10;78%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;89;73;A shower or two;89;71;NNW;9;65%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;85;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;5;74%;68%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;39;34;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;ENE;5;89%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;66;Not as warm;79;66;SSW;14;61%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;89;73;Partly sunny;88;72;SSW;6;60%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;Showers around;90;74;N;10;70%;93%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;88;63;A shower in the p.m.;86;62;SSW;6;58%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;32;29;Low clouds;41;31;SW;7;72%;3%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;28;-6;Sunny, but cold;23;-11;N;9;54%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;66;52;Showers, some heavy;64;54;ESE;8;76%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;67;44;Sunny;65;44;SSE;3;80%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;ESE;8;75%;97%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy with flurries;39;33;A bit of a.m. snow;39;34;SW;25;48%;73%;0

Riga, Latvia;P.M. snow showers;30;29;Cloudy and milder;42;37;W;12;89%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with a t-storm;84;74;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;SE;7;77%;29%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;82;57;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;SSE;7;30%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;52;29;Mostly sunny;51;26;NNE;7;71%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with a flurry;19;18;Morning snow showers;38;36;W;13;86%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;46;Mostly sunny;58;48;ENE;6;84%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;81;62;A p.m. shower or two;80;62;ENE;11;63%;57%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;82;70;A shower in the p.m.;83;70;S;5;72%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;74;62;A shower in the p.m.;75;61;N;6;77%;59%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;ESE;4;31%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Nice with sunshine;83;62;SW;9;50%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;83;68;Partly sunny;83;68;SW;7;70%;32%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;64;41;Plenty of sun;58;39;E;7;62%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;55;46;Rain and drizzle;52;42;S;5;79%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;19;Sunny and chilly;27;13;NW;10;35%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;46;37;Chilly with some sun;43;34;N;11;57%;31%;2

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds, breezy;91;77;Breezy;90;77;N;13;61%;39%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Afternoon flurries;30;15;Partly sunny, chilly;31;18;WSW;9;68%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;81;73;A passing shower;83;73;SE;8;64%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;38;37;Mostly cloudy;45;36;W;10;73%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;74;69;A shower or two;78;69;SSW;11;72%;87%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;59;57;A morning shower;61;55;ENE;5;66%;60%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snowy this morning;35;34;Breezy in the a.m.;38;33;W;14;90%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;58;41;A shower or two;52;39;E;8;76%;82%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;53;39;Very windy, cooler;44;31;NW;20;69%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;59;44;Cloudy and warm;61;44;NNE;5;29%;100%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;55;Clouds and sun;64;52;WSW;11;61%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;55;29;Mostly sunny;54;28;ENE;5;33%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, but chilly;44;35;Partial sunshine;51;35;NW;9;49%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;37;29;Low clouds;34;12;NNW;7;79%;42%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;57;51;Partly sunny;57;47;NW;8;62%;30%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;55;44;A little a.m. rain;54;45;NNE;5;81%;88%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;5;-22;Mostly sunny;13;-18;E;8;69%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;49;44;Low clouds;48;41;ENE;4;73%;31%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;34;30;Mostly cloudy;39;38;WNW;8;61%;3%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;86;64;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;ESE;5;47%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold;19;17;Low clouds;39;37;W;10;89%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;39;37;WNW;16;100%;56%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;72;56;Windy;63;55;SSE;21;61%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;92;72;Decreasing clouds;91;69;WSW;4;48%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;40;30;A p.m. shower or two;39;25;SSW;2;83%;92%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-12 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"