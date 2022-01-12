12 degrees Celsius on Wed is lowest temp recorded by Taipei Weather Station so far this winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12 degrees Celsius recorded by the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) Taipei Weather Station at 5:54 a.m. on Wednesday morning was the lowest recorded by the station so far this winter, CNA reported.

According to CWB’s cold surge advisory, the cold air mass will continue into Friday, with temperatures likely to remain at or below 10 degrees in New Taipei and part of Keelung through Thursday morning.

Low temperatures could fall below 10 degrees in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, Chiayi City, and the offshore Kinmen County, according to the advisory.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-i (林定宜) said that if humidity decreases, temperatures in parts of the area north of Tainan City could drop to around nine degrees on Thursday.

Temperatures could fluctuate up and down about one degree on Thursday through Friday, but lows will not be colder than Wednesday’s, CNA cited Lin as saying. As the air turns dry, chances of seeing snow on high mountains are slim, the meteorologist added.

Temperatures will rise more significantly during the weekend, the forecaster said, adding that low temperatures of 14 – 16 degrees are expected for the north, with highs returning to above 20 degrees possible for Taipei City.



The next wave of northeasterly winds will strengthen from next Monday (Jan. 17), dropping temperatures to around 15 degrees for the north and bringing occasional short rains to the north, the eastern side of the country, and the mountainous areas in central and southern regions of the island, Lin said. The seasonal winds will keep affecting the weather from next Monday through next Wednesday, according to the forecaster.