WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Wednesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $239,477 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Marketa Vondrousova (6), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Madison Keys, United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (8), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (3), Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.