South Africa 100-3 after India makes 223 in decisive test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa recovered from the blow of losing Aiden Markram on the second ball of the day to reach 100-3 Wednesday in the decisive third and final test against India.

Markram was bowled by a Jasprit Bumrah special that cut back in to hit the off stump and leave South Africa struggling on 17-2 in its first innings in response to India's 223.

South Africa hadn't added to its overnight score when Markram went for 8.

Umesh Yadav followed up to remove nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj for 25 but Keegan Petersen was 40 not out and Rassie van der Dussen 17 not out to settle things for South Africa and cut the deficit to 123 runs.

The series is level at 1-1, setting up the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town, where top-ranked India could clinch its first test series win in South Africa.

Bumrah was India's main threat with his 2-16 having also removed South Africa captain Dean Elgar the day before.

South Africa started the second day on 17-1 and slipped to 45-3 before Petersen and van der Dussen put on an unbroken stand of 55.

