Semiconductor equipment spending to grow by 14% in Taiwan

SEMI sees global investment growth reach 10%

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/12 20:18
Global spending on semiconductor equipment is expected to grow in 2022 for the third year in a row. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spending on semiconductor equipment in 2022 will grow by 10% on a global scale, but by 14% in Taiwan compared to 2021, the SEMI business association said Wednesday (Jan. 12).

The estimated global production value of US$98 billion (NT$2.71 trillion) would be a historical record, CNA reported, though the growth rate would be lower than the 17% reported for 2020 and the 39% confirmed for last year.

Spending on semiconductor manufacturing equipment growing three years in a row happened before in 2016-2018, but before that, one had to go back to the middle of the 1990s, a SEMI report said.

The demand triggered by artificial intelligence (AI) and smart machinery has outpaced the need for semiconductors from trends like distance learning and working from home, according to SEMI Taiwan President Terry Tsao (曹世綸).

Even though the sector in Taiwan might book a 14% advance, South Korea was also on course to grow by 14%, while investment in equipment in China could contract by 20% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Looking at different parts of the semiconductor industry, contract manufacturers would account for 46% of total spending, and memory chipmakers for 37%, according to SEMI. Within the latter group, the share of DRAM makers was on the decline, but 3D NAND flash companies could look forward to an uptick in business.
