Nuclear Medicine Market Scope and overview: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2030

The nuclear medicine market size is expected to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on nuclear medicine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Nuclear Medicine Market – By Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others); By Modality (Beta-emitters, PET, SPECT, Alpha-emitters, Brachytherapy, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the nuclear medicine market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the nuclear medicine market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the nuclear medicine market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the nuclear medicine market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different types of nuclear medicine include diagnostic, therapeutic, and others. The diagnostic segment dominated the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2020. However, nuclear medicine is increasingly being used in therapeutic procedures for the treatment of cancer and thyroid-related conditions. Radioimmunotherapy uses radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and radiotracers for the treatment of certain types of cancer. Brachytherapy uses iridium-192, which is introduced in the body for the destruction of cancer cells.

The market is segmented into Beta-emitters, PET, SPECT, Alpha-emitters, brachytherapy, and others, based on modality. The SPECT (Single-photon emission computed tomography) segment dominated the global Radiopharmaceuticals market in 2020. SPECT scan is a nuclear imaging test that creates 3-D images using a radioactive substance and a special camera.

Some radioisotopes used for SPECT scans include fluorine-18, xenon-133, iodine-123, and thallium-201 among others. SPECT scan examines blood flow to organs and the functioning of internal organs. SPECT scans are mostly used for the diagnosis of heart diseases, brain abnormalities, and bone disorders in the market.

The different applications of nuclear medicine in the market include thyroid, cardiology, bone metastasis, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, immunology, and others. Nuclear medicine is used in neurology to accurately detect Alzheimer’s diseases, reveal brain abnormalities, and support surgical planning.

The need for high detection accuracy, improved detection speed, and enhanced patient experience has increased the adoption of nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine enables doctors to diagnose diseases and tumors or recurrence, radiation planning, localization, and track treatment progress.

The hospital segment dominated the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2020. The growing need for early detection of severe ailments, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, boost the adoption of nuclear medicine in hospitals.

North America dominated the global radiopharmaceuticals market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases, advanced treatment options, early detection of severe medical conditions, and technological advancements are some factors boosting the adoption of nuclear medicine in the region.

Increasing applications in cancer detection and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure further increases the demand for Nuclear Medicine in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising spending on healthcare, and significant government investments aimed at providing improved healthcare services.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., NTP Radioisotopes Soc, LTD, Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC, Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization, Cardinal Health, Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited, Bayer AG, The Institute for Radioelements, Curium SAS, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Nordion, Inc., Mallinckrodt, and GE Healthcare.

Nuclear Medicine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bone Metastasis

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Immunology

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid

Others

Nuclear Medicine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Others

Nuclear Medicine Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Alpha-emitters

Brachytherapy

Beta-emitters

PET

SPECT

Others

Nuclear Medicine End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics and Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Nuclear Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

