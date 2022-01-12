Gene Delivery Technologies Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on gene delivery technologies market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Gene Delivery Technologies Market – By Mode (Biological [Adenovirus, Retrovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Other Viruses, Non-viral], Chemical, Physical); By Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccines, Research); By Method; By Regions; Segment Forecast –2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2020, the gene therapy market segment accounted for the largest share. Worldwide acceptance of gene therapies and subsequent rise in clinical research activities have boosted the segment’s market growth. Moreover, rising approvals for gene therapy products and services also accelerated the gene delivery technologies market growth prospects.

The vaccine market segment is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the gene delivery technologies study period. This is primarily due to the ability of such vaccines for different treatment approaches for both preventive and therapeutic areas. They have the potential to activate potent humoral responses. This has boosted the demand for gene editing tools for vaccine development.

The gene delivery technologies market segment is anticipated to benefit from a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. As of August 2020, more than 25 research groups have been working for vector-based vaccines to contain COVID-19 infection. Similarly, approximately 20 research teams are exploring approaches to develop nucleic acid vaccines.

Major Players:

Market participants in gene delivery technologies industry include Horizon Discovery Group Co., QIAGEN, Oxford Biomedica, SignaGen Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vectalys, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., System Biosciences, Promega Corporation, and Catalent Inc.

The market players operating in the gene delivery technologies industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to stay competitive in the market. In line with this, in May 2020, Merck, completed the acquisition of Themis, an immune-modulation therapy to expand its vaccine development program for the surging COVID-19 numbers. Similarly, earlier, in May 2019, already acquired Brammer Bio, a U.S.-based company engaged in the development of viral vectors to be used in gene therapies.

Gene Delivery Technologies, Mode Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Biological

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

AAV

Lentivirus

Other viruses

Non-viral

Chemical

Physical

Gene Delivery Technologies, Method Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Ex vivo

In vivo

In vitro

Gene Delivery Technologies, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Research

Gene Delivery Technologies, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

