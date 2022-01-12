Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2027.Report Ocean presents a new report on anticoagulant reversal drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the anticoagulant reversal drugs market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the anticoagulant reversal drugs market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the anticoagulant reversal drugs market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Most common bleeding disorders include hemophilia A and B, and Von Willebrand disease (VWD). As per the data published by the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), in the U.S alone, more than 30,000 to 33,000 million people are suffering from hemophilia, and around 60% were accounted for the lethal form.

VWD is one of the common forms affecting one in every 100 people. Such bleeding disorders affect blood clotting and are expected to result in excessive bleeding both inside and outside the body. This extensive bleeding can cause death in individuals and necessitates the use of anticoagulant reveral drugs.

Certain surgeries such as atrial fibrillation, ischemic stroke, pulmonary embolism, heart-related ailments, and deep vein thrombosis require anticoagulants. As per the estimates of the CDC, over 2% of the people aged below 65 years suffer from atrial fibrillation, while 9% aged above 65 years usually develop this condition. It is also predicted that by 2030 around 12.5 million people will develop such conditions. It is also being estimated that around 60,000-100,000 U.S. individuals suffer die from deep vein thrombosis.

North America market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the easy availability of the anticoagulant reversal drugs, high consumer expenditure in the healthcare sector, and favorable healthcare-related policies for consumers in U.S. and Canada.

However, Asia Pacific anticoagulant reversal drugs industry is projected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the study period. This growth is due to growing cases of bleeding disorders in the huge population in emerging economies.

Moreover, increased medical attention and awareness of the disease among individuals also supporting the region’s market growth. Increased attention of the key players in the market in the booming region also complemented its market growth for anticoagulant reversal drugs.

Major Players:

Market participants such Portola Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Octapharma AG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, SG Pharma Pvt Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, Product Outlook

Andexanet Alfa

Idarucizumab

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Phytonadione

Protamine

Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

