Spinal Implant and Devices Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Spinal Implant and Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Report Ocean presents a new report on Spinal Implant and Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
Spinal implants are devices surgeons use during surgery to treat deformity, stabilize and strengthen the spine, and facilitate fusion. Disorders treated using spinal implants include degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis, and fracture. The spinal implants can be made from different materials such as titanium, titanium-alloy, stainless steel, and plastics. Surgeons and medical professionals across the globe prefer Titanium implants because of the superior properties of the titanium. Titanium is strong and light-weight and is a durable element and can be imaged using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
Surgery Devices are produced in different sizes and shapes and some, such as they can be contoured during surgery to fit the patient’s anatomy. Many implants, such as cervical plates, are low profile meaning they are not bulky and lay flatter against the spine’s anatomy. Pedicle screws may be coated with a material to stimulate fusion.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Spinal Implant and Devices Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Spinal Implant and Devices Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Spinal Implant and Devices Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Spinal Implant and Devices Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
The growth of this market is driven owing to advancements in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. For instance, In August 2019, Mantiz a South Korean specialist producer of spinal implants entered a partnership with Shining 3D Tech. Co. to use Shining 3D machines to produce medical implants. In addition to this, In 2017, Aesculab launched the lumbar artificial disc replacement, the activL Artificial Disc, which is now available at several hospitals. It is considered to be the next evolution of artificial discs, as it has an extra dimension of motion, which is not found in any other product in the market. With this latest generation disc available in the United States, spine surgeons believe they can cost-effectively provide artificial disc replacement to patients, making travelling overseas for surgery unnecessary.
Researchers have estimated that, as of 2019, 17,730 new Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) cases occur each year and between 249,000 and 363,000 people are currently living with SCI in the United States.
The majority of spinal cord injuries are due to preventable causes such as road traffic crashes, falls or violence. People with a spinal cord injury are two to five times more likely to die prematurely than people without a spinal cord injury, with worse survival rates in low- and middle-income countries.
Company Profile
Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and Orthofix International N.V. are some of the prominent players operating in the global spinal implant and devices market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to develop new and advanced products
Spinal Implant and Devices Market Segmentation
Product Type
Thoracic Fusion And Lumbar Fusion Devices
Cervical Fusion Devices
Spine Biologics
Non-Fusion Devices
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices
Spine Bone Stimulators
Others
By Type of Surgery
Open Surgeries
Minimally Invasive Surgeries
By Technology
Spinal Fusion And Fixation
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion
Others
By Application
Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
