IoT in Automotive Market Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

IoT in the Automotive market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT in the Automotive market by region.

Growing consumer demand for better software and connectivity features embedded into their infotainment systems will drive the Global IoT in the Automotive market.

Consumers are looking for a better infotainment system in the car, demanding smart apps to enjoy in-car navigation, telematics, and entertainment. IoT helps customers to solve the problems regarding poor fleet management by offering better analytics and control such as fuel consumption, monitoring idling, travel conditions and travel time which is gaining consumer’s interest. Increasing concern towards the safety and security of the passengers and growth in the automobile industry will further promote IoT growth. Further, collaboration and partnership among several industry players in the market and development of 5G technology hold huge opportunity for the growth of the global IoT Automotive market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the IoT in the Automotive market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the IoT in the Automotive market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the IoT in the Automotive market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the IoT in the Automotive market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The IoT in the Automotive market will expand at a CAGR over 28% from 2018 to 2025. According to the report, North America holds the major market in terms of revenue to the Global IoT in Automotive market in 2017.

Global IoT in Automotive Market: Scope of the Report

The Global IoT in Automotive market is segmented on the basis of offering, connecting form factor, communication type, and application industry. On the basis of the offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and Service. Based on the application, the market is segmented into navigation, telematics, and infotainment. The market is further segmented as communication type In-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to- Infrastructure. By connecting the form factor market is segmented based on embedded, tethered and integrated. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global IoT in Automotive Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, APPLE INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC, etc are the key players in manufacturing IoT in Automotive systems. The companies are highly investing in the deployment of new technology which is intensifying the rivalry among manufacturers.

Market Segmentation: Global IoT in Automotive Market

By Offering

, Hardware

, Software

, Service

By Connecting Form Factor

, Embedded

, Tethered

, Integrated

By Communication Type

, In-Vehicle

, Vehicle-to-Vehicle

, Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

By Application

, Navigation

, Telematics

, Infotainment

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global IoT in Automotive market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Others

, Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Others

, Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Sweden

o Belgium

o Spain

o France

o Others

, Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

, Middle East & Africa

o U.A.E

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Others

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

