Optical Sorter Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

Optical Sorter Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Optical sorting relies on cameras and sensors to sort grains, plastics, solid products. The driving factors can be attributed to Automation that has enabled manufacturers to reduce errors and work efficiently and thus increasing productivity. With the help of optical sorters manufacturers will be able to speed up the process, maintain hygiene and remove human error. In addition to this, enhanced software features can empower the sensors to sort objects based on color and shape thus, boosting the market for optical sorter.

Recent developments in technologies and software systems have enabled optical sorters to influence the yield and product quality. As of October 2020, Key Technology (US) announced VERYX BioPrint digital sorter. This sorter can combine near-infrared (NIR) hyperspectral detection with color cameras. Furthermore, it evaluates a richer set of data about the products it is sorting to enhance detection performance and escalate process yield. However, these equipment are sold at a premium price therefore making it inaccessible for some of the manufacturers.

The regional analysis of global Optical Sorter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased disposable income and the rise in the market for packed food and other goods. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The main factor is the need for automation to increase productivity and quality thus, there would be lucrative growth prospects for the Optical Sorter market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

TOMRA (Norway)

Buhler (Switzerland)

Key Technology (US)

Binder+Co (Austria)

Satake Corporation (Japan)

Allgaier Werke (Germany)

Hefei Meyer Optoelectrionic Technology (China)

TAIHO (China)

Daewon GSI (South Korea)

Cimbria (Denmark)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cameras

Lasers

NIR Sorters

Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

By Platform

Belt

Freefall

Lane, Hybrid

By Application

Food

Recycling

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Optical Sorter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

