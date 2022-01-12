Organ-Tumor-on-a-Chip Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on organ-tumor-on-a-chip market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The Organ-tumor-on-a-chip market revenue was US$ 7,973.754 thousand in 2021. The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 117,471.41 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC537
A tumor-on-a-chip is a miniature cell culture device used to simulate tumor tissue structure and functions. A tumor-on-a-chip can stimulate tumor growth and expansion, angiogenesis, and progression from early to advanced stages of lesions involving epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor cell invasion, and metastasis. A tumor-on-a-chip approach is becoming an increasingly attractive prospect in organ-on-a-chip research for studying cancer biology and treatment options. It simulates in vivo interactions between tumors and tissues, and organs using microfluidics and cell culture technology. An organ-on-a-chip system uses microfluidics to construct tissue models. In tumor-on-a-chip systems, the processing technology is similar to that found in organ-on-a-chip systems.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Factors such as increased investment in precision medicine and focused research and development on anticancer drugs and cancer therapies are driving the growth of the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market during the forecast period.
The rise in cancer incidence and the demand for personalized medicine globally are driving the organ-tumor-on-a-chip market.
The availability of organ-tumor-on-a-chip at a lower price is forecast to boost the overall organ-tumor-on-a-chip market growth.
Despite being approved for clinical treatment, drugs can cause recalls because of unrecognized side effects, such as severe cardiac, liver, or kidney toxicity, pose serious health risks to numerous patients. Thus, this factor may negatively impact the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
A COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market. Many government orders came into effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, curfews, shelter-in-place orders, and business shut-downs. As a result, human cells were no longer readily available at an affordable price, adversely affecting business outcomes.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC537
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest share in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market. It is due to the rapid developments in the analytical and informatics fields, the presence of major players, and increased financial support from both the private and government sectors. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness about the advantages of organ-tumor-on-a-chip in the field of personalized medicine, as well as more institutes with specialized technologies, pharmaceutical companies, and government & private agencies dedicated to advancing organ-tumor-on-a-chip technology.
Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing government funding and increasing manufacturing of biological drugs in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market are:
AxoSim Technologies LLC
Beonchip S.L.
BioIVT LLC
Hesperos, Inc.
Emulate Incorporated
InSphero AG
Mimetas B.V.
Nortis, Incorporated
Organovo Holdings, Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global organ-tumor-on-a-chip market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Lung Tumor-on-a-chip
Bone Marrow Tumor-on-a-chip
Brain Tumor-on-a-chip
Breast Tumor-on-a-chip
Urinary System Tumor-on-a-chip
Intestine Tumor-on-a-chip
Liver Tumor-on-a-chip
Segmentation based on End-User
Pharma & Biotech
Academic & research institutes
Others
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC537
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC537
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/