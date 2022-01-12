Cell Dissociation Market is expected to be worth US $ 1072.4 million by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 16%. The market is projected to reach US $ 285 million in 2022 to 2030.

The global market for cell dissociation is projected to reach US $ 285 million in 2021 and US $ 1072.4 million in 2030. The global market is projected to reach US $ 285 million in 2022 to 2030. It is expected to grow at an average growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

The process of cell dissociation is also called trypsinization. In cell dissociation, proteolytic enzymes break down proteins and separate attached cells from blood vessels. Proteolytic enzymes break down proteins in culture and separate attached cells from blood vessels. In addition, cell dissociation reagents have collagen-degrading and proteolytic effects, can separate tissues and V-cell lines from glass and plastic surfaces, and have high cell viability. Separation efficiency can be obtained.

market factors affecting the growth

of the market growth : pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies worldwide Rapid expansion. As a result, the cell dissociation market grows.

Market driver : The development of cell-based research by pharmaceutical and bio-related companies drives the cell dissociation market.

Market threats : Many countries Ethical concerns and restrictions on the use of cell biology in the market can adversely affect market growth.

Impact analysis of

COVID-19 COVID-19 adversely affects the cell dissociation market. In some countries In addition, pandemics have slowed manufacturers’ production, slowing market growth for cell dissociation enzymes.

2021 North America has the largest share of the cell dissociation market of the year. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology research in the region, prominent players are contributing to the region’s growth.

List of companies attracting attention in the global market for cell dissociation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Roche Diagnostics

Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation)

STEMCELL Technologies

Miltenyi Biotec

PromoCell GmbH

AcceGen

Vita Cyte

Alstem

Biological Industries

Gemini Bio

Innovative Cell Technologies

Central Drug House

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Capricorn Scientific

Abeomics

Genlantis

Neuromics

Other Prominent Players

Segment analysis

Global cell dissociation market segmentation focuses on products, tissues, types, end users, and regions.

Product-based segmentation

enzymatic degradation products.

Collagenase

Trypsin

Papain

Elastase

Deoxyribonuclease

Hyaluronidase

Other enzymes

instrument

Organization-based segmentation

Connective Tissues

Epithelial tissue

Others (skeleton, muscle tissue, etc.)

Type-based segmentation

Tissue dissociation

Cell detachment

End-user-based segmentation

Pharmaceutical companies / biotechnology companies

Research institute / academic

Other end users

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

