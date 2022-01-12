Flat Glass Market is expected to reach US $ 393.5 billion in 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 4%.During the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global glass market is projected to reach US $ 276.4 billion in 2021 and US $ 393.5 billion in 2030. During the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the global market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4

It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate. Flat glass refers to all types of flat glass regardless of the manufacturing process used in manufacturing. Factory-made flat glass is also called flat glass or thin flat glass. Starting from sand, the mixture of glass raw materials is melted to make it liquid and then spread into a plate shape. The liquid is cooled while melting to finish the product. The toughness of the plate glass controls the thermal reaction and chemical reaction during formation. After manufacturing, the flat glass is flexible and customizable.

Factors that influence the growth of the market

Market driving force-Using flat glass for solar panels It affects the yield and characteristics of PV systems such as low reflection, high transmission, and improved functionality. These factors are driving the flat glass market.

Market growth-Growth factors of the flat glass market . These include depletion of renewable resources, increased demand for electricity, and increased global PV installations.

Market threats-high cost of laminated glazing can slow industry growth. There you.

impact analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19, we have an adverse effect on the world of flat glass market.

automobile, for electronic devices, a number of industries such as construction slowed, the demand for flat glass fell worldwide.

As a result of the pandemic, more than 30% of factories have been closed and the construction and infrastructure industries are the largest consumers, undermining the growth of the global flat glass market.

Cross-country blockades cross-country . It disrupted the flow of commodities, adversely affected the supply chains of several industries around the world, and led to shortages of commodities.

Therefore, shortages of raw materials are negatively impacting the flat glass market.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market and accounts for the majority of sales in the flat glass market.

· AGC Incorporated

· Cevital Group

· Euroglas GmbH

· Guardian Industries

· Saint-Gobain SA

· Şişecam Group

· Vitro Flat Glass LLC

· Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The global flat glass market is segmented with a focus on products, applications, technologies, end users and regions.

Product-based segmentation

· Basic float glass

· Reinforced glass

· Coated glass

· Laminated glass

· Extra clean Glass

–Segmentation based on other applications

-Building field

-Automotive

–Segmentation based on other technologies

-Float type

-Rolling

-Sheet

· Other

end-user-based segmentation

· Solar energy

· Electronics

· Greenhouses

· Automobiles · Transportation equipment

· Construction industry

· Others

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

