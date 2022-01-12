Social Media Management Market Scope and overview, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2031

The global social media management market size was US $ 12.08 billion in 2020. The global social media management market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. However, it is projected to reach US $ 103.8 billion in 2030.

Factors Affecting

Market Growth The main factors for market growth are increasing demand for a better customer experience and social media platforms. Increasing demand for smartphones will bring additional benefits to the market during the study period.

Also, the growing focus of companies on social media platforms is a significant factor in market growth. We are using social media to gain consumer engagement in a variety of areas such as healthcare, government, retail and management. In addition, these platforms are advertising, customer engagement, monitoring, publishing and real-time. It offers effective tools such as analysis at a much lower cost than traditional methods. As a result, the global social media management market is expected to achieve potential growth during the research period. .

Segment analysis

based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to hold a maximum of revenue market share during the investigation period. growth of this segment, that the adoption of cloud-based solutions is increasing all over the world Due to.

Based on the region, North America held the largest revenue share in the global social media management market in 2020. The region is projected to grow during the forecast period due to increased penetration of advanced solutions. Increasing the availability of large numbers of users and the number of social media platforms will benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, some companies such as IBM, Amazon and Oracle are consuming behind the choice of service. We are performing social media management analysis to understand what people are doing.

Based on industry, the healthcare segment is rapidly adopting social media platforms to connect with patients around the world. It is expected to grow rapidly. Players in the competitor industry in the market are introducing innovative tools and platforms to maintain a high consumer base. This will enable the global social media management market. Growth is driven. Recently, companies like Alamex and Salesforce have signed partnerships to digitize customer service. The partnerships are primarily about the launch of efficient logistics solutions and consumer demand. The focus was on getting information.

The major companies contributing to the growth of the global social media management market are:

• Adobe Inc.

• Agorapulse

• Brandwatch

• Buffer

• Clarabridge

• Digimind

• Eclincher

• Falcon.io

• Google

• Hootsuite

• HubSpot

• IBM

• Khoros

• Mavsocial

• Meltwater

• NetBase

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce

• Sendible

• Socialbakers

• Sprinklr

• Sprout Social

• Synthesio

• Talkwalker

• Zoho

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of Report

The global social media management market is categorized with a focus on components, deployment modes, applications, verticals, and regions.

Component-based segmentation

• solution

• Social media marketing

• Social media asset / content management

• service

• Managed service

• Professional services

Segmentation based on deployment mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Application-based segmentation

• Sales and marketing

• Customer experience management

• Risk management / fraud detection

• Competitor intelligence

• others

Vertical segmentation

• (BFSI) Banking / Financial Services / Insurance

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government office

• Information technology / communication

• media

• Manufacturing industry

• others

By region

North America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

