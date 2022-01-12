Core Banking Software Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Sales in the global core banking software market are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the projected period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 20.2 billion by 2030. The global accounting software market was US $ 9.84 billion.

The accounting software market facilitates day-to-day banking transactions such as account renewal. It also manages loans, calculates interest rates, opens new accounts, and processes deposits. Not only reduces operational costs and human error, but also facilitates the decision-making process, minimizes the resources required to execute, and enables customers to act responsibly.

Influential Factors for Market Growth

Market Growth The global core banking software market has process standardization, transaction accuracy, documentation and It is growing due to its many advantages, including better record management and easier reporting to regulators.

Market drivers: Increasing demand for online banking solutions is the global core banking system Leading the software market.

Market threats: Companies are reluctant to know about the latest banking technologies. Therefore, this factor can slow the expansion of the global market.

Market Opportunities: Core Banking / Applications Banks It is the backbone of the information technology environment of banks and financial institutions, and requires high functionality and agility. Managed service providers provide deep infrastructure support and management skills by handling such a high-performance IT environment. Can create growth opportunities in the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on global core banking and software sales. In addition, the pandemic had a negative impact on the global core banking software market, including sudden changes in interest rates and stagnation of leasing fees. Banks and financial institutions are currently struggling to manage nuances throughout the credit management process. A model that integrates artificial intelligence is now offered by many banking software providers. As a result, it may lead to global market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global market in terms of profits. State-of-the-art core banking software for major banks and financial institutions in the region. Is being used and is driving growth in the region. Many small and medium-sized banks are using these software solutions to streamline their financial operations.

For the next few years, Asia Pacific. The region is expected to grow at the fastest pace. With increasing use of smartphones and web-based applications, financial institutions are a major driver of the market.

Profile list of major companies in the global market for core banking and software:-

• Avaloq

• Capgemini SE

• Finastra Limited

• Fidelity Information Services (FIS)

• Fiserv, Incorporated

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Infosys Limited

• Jack Henry & Associates, Incorporated

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Silverlake Axis Limited

• Sopra Steria

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Temenos AG

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global core banking software market focuses on solutions, services, deployments, end-uses, and regions.

Solution-based segmentation

• Deposit balance

• loan

• Corporate customer solution

• others

Service-based segmentation

• Professional services

• Managed service

Deployment-based segmentation

• Cloud

• On-premises

End-use based segmentation

• Bank

• Financial institution

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

