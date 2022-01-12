Smart Manufacturing Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global market for smart manufacturing was $ 235.98 billion in 2020. The global market for smart manufacturing recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is projected to grow to US $ 801 billion in 2030.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The growth of the smart manufacturing market is due to the expansion of the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) into industrial work. Increased investment in healthcare, heavy industry, automotive and other industries will also benefit the global smart manufacturing market during the study period.

In addition, the Government for the Advancement of Industrial Automation Increased funding and increased adoption of industrial robots are accelerating market growth.

One of the main drivers of growth in the smart manufacturing industry is increasing demand for industrial robots. Industrial robots perform tasks such as product inspection, inventory management, and assembly of various machines, so increased use of industrial robots during the forecast period may increase the demand for smart manufacturing systems. There is.

segment analysis

for artificial intelligence systems and analysis using is present, the software sector will become the mainstream of the smart Manufacturing industry of the world.

in addition, the hardware category, many industrial mono more As the Internet becomes available and machines, virtual reality devices, robots and 3D printers are introduced to the market, it is expected to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region was the most profitable global market in 2020. The global smart manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth in the region as in-house manufacturing services are becoming more automated. It is also expected. Manufacturers are also focusing on supply chain reforms to improve workplace safety. Therefore, they will drive market growth. In addition, smart revenue. The low operating costs of factoring technology will further contribute to market growth. The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the fastest pace in the world. Growth in these countries is due to increased technological progress and major growth. Due to increased spending on smart manufacturing development by companies.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

With the pandemic of COVID-19, companies are focusing on automation. Therefore, a favorable opportunity for market growth. However, the suspension of manufacturing activities has hindered the growth of the global smart manufacturing market for the past few months.

Market competitors

Market players innovate to increase revenue sources The leading companies in the global smart manufacturing market are :

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• ABB

• Cisco Systems

• Cognex Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• FANUC

• General Electric

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• SAP

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart manufacturing market is categorized by component, technology, end use, and region.

Component-based segmentation

• hardware

• software

• service

Technology-based segmentation

• Machine execution system

• Programmable logic controller

• Enterprise resource planning

• SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

• Discrete control system

• Human-machine interface

• Machine vision

• 3D printing

• Product lifecycle management

• Plant asset management

End-use based segmentation

• Process industry

• Oil and gas

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• With energy

• Pulp and paper

• others

Discrete industry

• car

• Aerospace and Defense

• Semiconductor / electronic components

• Medical equipment

• Machine manufacturing

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

