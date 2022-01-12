Data Annotation Tools Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

The global market for data annotation tools, grown from 2022 in a compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2030 (CAGR) 26%, in 2030 is expected to reach 13,696.21 millions of US dollars.

In 2020 The global market for data annotation tools is US $ 1,355.10 million. Data annotation tools are cloud-based or on-premises software solutions for annotating production-level training data. Users add labels and attribute tags to their data. The main advantage of annotation tools is that they centrally manage data definitions and eliminate the need to write similar rules over and over again. With the advent of big data and the use of artificial intelligence technology. , It seems that it will be necessary to utilize artificial intelligence in the field of data annotation.

Factors that influence market growth

Market drivers The use of annotations to strengthen machine learning models is increasing, and data annotation tools This is expected to lead the world market.

market growth of – data annotation tools . the global market for Lumpur is, growth and investment in autonomous driving technology, due to an increase in machine learning and artificial intelligence software, it has continued to grow

market threat – manual annotation Deployment skill shortage and high cost associated with the slowing of the growth of the market.

market opportunities – data annotation tool Le is profit by employing the annotation medical image data increases during the forecast period As a result, it will provide a favorable market opportunity in the global market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The appearance of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global market. In some areas, governments have applied social distance laws and lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so to annotate production-grade training data for machine learning. The demand for data annotation tools is increasing. Annotation tools that use artificial intelligence (AI) help organizations improve customer satisfaction by reducing operating costs and providing a full range of convenient services. In addition, (AI) artificial intelligence applications will improve healthcare services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years. New technologies and innovations are being adopted in healthcare. The growing market demand for image data annotation tools can be a catalyst.

List of major companies in the global market for data annotation tools

• Amazon Mechanical Turk Incorporated

• Appen Limited

• Clickworker GmbH

• Cogito Corporation

• Dbrain

• LightTag

• Lionbridge Technologies Incorporated

• Playment

• Scale AI Incorporated

• Tagtog Sp. Z oo

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global market for data annotation tools focuses on components, annotation types, end users, and regions.

Component-based segmentation

solutions.

• Image / Video

• text

• audio

service

• Professional services

• Managed service

Segmentation based on annotation type

• Manual annotation

• There is a semi-teacher

• Automatic annotation

End-user-based segmentation

IT

• ·communication

• Retail and e-commerce

BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government agency

• car

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience and have evolved. We are determined to help connect with the landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom that continues. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

