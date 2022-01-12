Drop Shipping Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

Global drop shipping market sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 1655.15 billion in 2030. 2020 The global drop shipping market of the year was $ 140.2 billion.

Drop shipping is a way of performing retail businesses that does not require sellers to have inventory. Drop shipping is the number one electronic commerce retailer. Buying goods from three parties (manufacturers, wholesalers, and other retailers) and shipping them directly to consumers.

Factors that affect market growth

Market driving factors-The rise of cross-border e-commerce and online shopping will lead to significant growth in e-commerce. As a result, E-commerce growth is a major driver of the global dropshipping market.

Market threats-potential fraud and fraud. Such factors can slow global market growth.

Market Growth-Retailers are becoming more dependent on drop shipping to curb their inventory and logistics investments. Also, a broad product portfolio and reduced indirect costs are expected to drive global market growth. that.

impact analysis of COVID-19

generation of COVID-19 has had a negative impact in the drop-shipping market. by industry of business is interrupted, it is possible to deliver the manufacturer, supplier, logistics company in as the goods time No longer. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, slowing growth has reduced the market reputation of drop shipping companies in the United States.

Regional analysis

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific region remains dominant and holds the largest share of sales in the global dropshipping market, as dropshipping business models are becoming more popular in Asian countries such as China and India. The most cost-effective way to set up an online business is electronic commerce. In addition, entrepreneurs can sell their products online without having a large inventory. Where are the Asia Pacific countries? We are more involved in electronic commerce and are an industry leader.

List of major companies in the global drop shipping market

• Ali Dropship

• Doba Incorporated

• DropshipDirect

• Megagoods, Incorporated

• Modalyst, Incorporated

• Oberlo

• Onlinestorebiz.com LLC

• SaleHoo Group Limited

• Sumner Communications, Incorporated

• Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise, LLC

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global dropshipping market focuses on products, types, organizational sizes, and regions.

Product-based segmentation

• Toy Hobby DIY

• Furniture / home appliances

• Electronics and media

• Food and personal care

• fashion

Type-based segmentation

• Business extension

• Print on demand

• Product creation

• Product resale

Segmentation based on organizational size

• Large companies

• Small and medium-sized enterprises

• Mid-sized companies

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

