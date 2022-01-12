Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022?2031

The global market for disaster preparedness systems is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 298.1 billion in 2030. Disasters in 2020 The global market for preparedness systems was US $ 146.1 billion.

Preparation refers to the steps taken to mitigate the effects of a disaster. Most of it consists of predicting and preventing disasters if possible, mitigating the impact on vulnerable people, and effectively responding to and responding to the impact. Disaster preparedness is not the outcome of a single project, but an ongoing process involving many different sectors. It is made up of contributions from diverse sources such as medical, logistics and training.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market drivers Emergency preparation and management needs, and advanced systems and services Increased use is driving the market for disaster preparedness systems around the world.

Market growth- Increased legislation for population safety, coupled with increased terrorists and criminal activity, has contributed to the growth of the global market. users had.

market opportunities – .. 5G technology, enables seamless communication in emergency situations due to its intelligent function, 5G technology is the next few years, it will be a major part of the emergency communication system and therefore, 5G Technology is expected to bring opportunities to the global disaster preparedness system market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the global disaster preparedness system market. The countermeasure system provided asset delivery, vaccine planning services, epidemiological contact tracking surge support, etc. Various companies provide emergency response solutions for COVID-19. For example, (Tetra Tech, Inc) Tetra Tech, Industries. Provided emergency management capabilities during this pandemic. In the global market, North America dominates the revenue share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region has a large annual average growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. ) Is expected to grow.

Profile list of major companies in the global market for disaster preparedness systems

• Honeywell International Incorporated

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Motorola Solutions Incorporated

• Siemens AG

• NEC Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Alertus Technologies

• OnSolve LLC

• Juvare, LLC

• Singlewire Software, LLC

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global disaster management market focuses on types, solutions, communications technologies, end-uses, and regions.

Type-based segmentation

• Emergency / mass reporting system

• Monitoring system

• Safety management system

• Earthquake / earthquake warning system

• Disaster recovery and backup system

• others

Solution-based segmentation

• Geospatial solution

• Disaster recovery solution

• Situational awareness solution

Segmentation based on communication technology

First responder tools

• Satellite phone

• Emergency response radar

• Automotive gateway

• others

End-use based segmentation

• (BFSI) Banking, financial services, insurance

• Energy and utility

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing industry

• IT / communication

• Public sector

• Transportation / Logistics

• Healthcare

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

