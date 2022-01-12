Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Computer Vision Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 20.76 billion in 2030. The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) computer vision in 2020 is US $ 9.16 billion.

Computer vision systems determine meaningful information from visual inputs such as digital images and videos, and take actions and recommendations based on that information. Computer vision is very similar to human vision, but there are some advantages to human vision. Through lifelong experience, human vision distinguishes objects, detects movements, and images. You can learn to determine if is correct, etc. Computer vision can work as well.

Factors that influence market growth

Market driving force-Expanding the use of computer vision systems in automotive applications , The spread of emotional AI, high quality inspection and automation are driving the global market.

Market threats– increasing interest in safety and security is the main cause of slowing global market growth.

Market Growth -Many automakers and IT giants are developing autonomous vehicles, which is driving the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market for computer vision.

Market Opportunities– Artificial Intelligence Government initiative to drive the development of (AI) related technologies provides an opportunity for the entire computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is a global and community Many industrial sectors and companies struggled to secure resources during the pandemic (COVID-19). As a result of the pandemic, artificial intelligence This is because the demand for (AI) technology is increasing and many high-tech companies are developing solutions to prevent, control and mitigate viruses. As a result, the computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) market is COVID-19. Achieved positive growth during.

Further Report Highlights

In the Type segment, the hardware segment dominates the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision in 2020. In the

regional segment, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the global market in 2020 . It is the result of increased investment by Chinese companies to expand the scope of computer vision technology.

North America is expected to see significant market growth. Government efforts to promote the introduction of computer vision in the region , have contributed to this growth.

List of major companies in the global market profiling of artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Qualcomm

• Amazon Web Services, Incorporated

• Google, LLC

• Meta Platforms, Incorporated

• Xilinx, Incorporated

• BASLER AG

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision focuses on components, features, applications, end-uses, and regions.

Component-based segmentation

• hardware

• Processor

• (CPU) Central processing unit

• (GPU) Graphics processing unit

• (ASIC) Integrated circuit for specific applications

• (FPGA) Field Programmable Gate Array

• memory

• storage

• software

Function-based segmentation

• training

• interference

Application-based segmentation

• Industrial

• Non-industrial

End-use based segmentation

• Automotive related

• Consumer electronics

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Transportation / Logistics

• retail

Security and surveillance

• Manufacturing industry

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

