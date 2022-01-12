Digital Education Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization

The global digital education market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% during the projected period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 119.1 billion in 2030. Global Digital in 2020. The size of the education market was US $ 9.35 billion.

Digital education refers to the use of digital technology to enhance learning and education. Technology-enhanced learning (TEL) is also known as e-learning. Includes a variety of hybrid and immersive learning methods. This course explores online activity by combining face-to-face activities with online activities and inverted lessons to analyze real-world situations outside the classroom. And finish.

Click here to Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/digital-education-market

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market driver : education vendors should provide standardized digital education content for educators. The partnership between educational institutions and market vendors is driving the global market.

Market growth : Improving connectivity, convenience of the Internet, and the spread of mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets worldwide Contributing to market growth.

Market threats : social isolation, limited internet access, potential fraud, self-education, time management, theory-focused issues can slow global market growth There is a.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

by COVID-19 occurs in many places, students situation to leave the classroom has occurred. a result of school closure, has billions student education program of the is interrupted This pandemic provides an opportunity to teach and teach students through digital education. The increasing demand for digital education platforms has expanded its market. As a result, the spread of COVID-19 has become worldwide. It has become beneficial to the digital education market.

Key aspects of the market

By course, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) will have the largest revenue and market share in 2020.

In the end-user segment, educational institutions have the largest market share. Educational institutions play a fundamental role in the field of education by providing professional lessons.

Based on the learning segment, 2020 Self-study courses dominate the global digital education market in the year. By

region, North America dominates the global market, with the largest share in 2020. Digital learning platforms are rapidly becoming the region. Established.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/digital-education-market

List of major companies on the global market for digital education

• Alison

• Brain4ce Education Solutions

• Coursera Incorporated

• Edmodo

• Edureka

• edX Incorporated

• FutureLearn

• Intellipaat

• iversity.org

• Jigsaw Academy

• kadenze.com

• Khan Academy

• LinkedIn Corporation

• Linkstreet Learning Pvt. Limited

• NovoEd

• Pluralsight LLC

• Udacity, Incorporated

• Udemy, Incorporated

• Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The global market for digital education focuses on courses, learning, end users, and regions.

Course-based segmentation

• Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM)

• Business management

• others

Segmentation based on learning method

• At your own pace

• Instructor-led

End-user-based segmentation

• Academic institution / individual

• Corporate

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/digital-education-market

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

[Free sample]

You can apply for a free sample of this report here : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/digital-education-market

[For further information, please contact]

TEL: 0120- 4251598 (9: 00-18 : 00 except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)

E-Mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insights Company Profile]

We are a team of professionals with decades of experience, evolving information, knowledge, I am determined to help connect with the landscape of wisdom. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

CONTACT US

ADDRESS :- 1st floor of Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL :- sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

TELEPHONE :- +81-3 4565 5232