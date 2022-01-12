Global Digital Transformation Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2031

Sales in the global digital transformation market are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030, reaching $ 1.89 trillion by 2030.

Digital transformation involves leveraging digital technologies such as cloud computing, big data, mobile technology, and social media to improve business processes. The motivation for companies to participate in digital transformation is business. There are several factors, such as growth, improved operational costs, and real-time tracking of business activities.

market factors affecting the growth

of the market growth: internet of things, increase in the base of products and devices, an increase of mobile use, mono The market for digital transformation is growing due to the organization’s reliance on Internet-based products and solutions.

Market threats: Underdeveloped information and communications technology infrastructure in developed and developing countries and increasing threats to data security. Is limiting the growth of the global market.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing the use of Internet of Things solutions in the retail, banking, financial services and insurance, and automotive industries will lead to favorable growth opportunities in the global market. COVID- 19 Impact Analysis

During the outbreak of COVID-19, the digital transformation market was in high demand from many areas. Digital transformation allows you to continue your business even in remote locations. In addition, it gives employees flexibility, convenience, collaboration, and improved performance. These applications allow companies to develop infections in the event of an infection. You can increase your productivity and competitiveness. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global market.

North America contributes most to profits and dominates the market. On the other hand, Asia The Pacific region is projected to grow faster than any other region during the forecast period.

List of major companies on the global market for digital transformation

• SAP AG

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Google, Incorporated

• Dell EMC

• Adobe Systems, Incorporated

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• CA Technologies (Computer Associates International, Incorporated)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Accenture PLC

• Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global digital transformation market focuses on type, deployment, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Type-based segmentation

• solution

• Analytics

• Cloud computing

• Mobility

• Social media

• others

service

• Professional services

• Implementation and integration

Deployment-based segmentation

• Host type

• On-premises

Segmentation based on company size

• Large companies

• Small and medium-sized enterprises

End-user-based segmentation

• Banking, financial services, insurance

• Government agency

• Healthcare

• Information technology / communication

• Manufacturing industry

• Retail business

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

