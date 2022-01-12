Electric Vessel Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

The global electric vessel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 16.23 billion in 2030.

Electric vessels use electricity instead of diesel for propulsion. Electric propulsion vessels use battery banks to power electric motors. Batteries include lead storage batteries, lithium ion batteries, fuel cells and the like. It is also possible to install solar cells on lightweight ships with low power demand. Due to the heavy weight of cargo ships, a complete electrical system cannot be used, and a hybrid system of diesel and electricity is used.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market driver.

Increased maritime trade, demand for emission-free transport, and the proliferation of fully electric passenger ships are driving the global electric ship market.

Market threat

Slow charging processes and undersupply of batteries can slow the growth of the global electric ship market.

Market growth.

In particular, increased maritime trade between developed and developing countries, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and government incentives to reduce emission levels are expected to be key factors driving the growth of the electric vessel market.

Market opportunity.

There are many business opportunities in the global market, such as the growth of the marine sports industry, the digitization of the marine industry, and the intensification of research on power storage devices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on the global electric shipping industry. Production was stopped to prevent the spread of the virus, and the shipping industry was exhausted. In addition, travel restrictions during the pandemic made it difficult for engineers to make regular repairs. Sales of major companies decreased due to a pandemic.

Since there are few vessels on the market, transportation costs are high. This trend is likely to continue during the epidemic. As countries are now focused on maintaining their supply chains to do business, electric shipping companies will have to address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Europe has the largest share of the global market and is expected to continue to maintain its dominant position in the global electric vessel market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the world.

Major players

• Akasol AG

• Anglo Belgian Corporation NV

• Corvas Energy

• Scandia Marine AB

• Shotel

• General Electric

• Siemens

• Eco-marine power

• BAE Systems

• General Dynamics Electric Boat

• MAN Energy Solutions SE

• Other leading companies

Market segmentation

The global electric vessel market is divided by power source, level of autonomy, output, vessel and region.

By power supply

• Fully electric car

• hybrid

By level of autonomy

• Semi-autonomous

• Fully autonomous

By output

• <75 kW • 75-745kW • 746-7,560 kW • > 7,560 kW or more

By container

• Commercial vessel

• Defense vessel

• Special vessel

By region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Western Europe

 England

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Other Western Europe regions

• Eastern Europe

 Poland

 Russia

 Other Eastern European countries

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Other Asia Pacific regions

• Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• The rest of the MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

