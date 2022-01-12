Electric Trucks Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

The global market for electric trucks is projected to reach $ 5.36 billion in 2030. In addition, the global market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% during the 2022 to 2030 forecast period.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Growth.

Electric trucks also give incentives to their owners. Business owners can get more economic benefits by introducing electric trucks into their business. This factor contributes to the overall market growth of electric trucks.

Market driver.

Increasing demand for logistics services and the benefits of electric trucks are driving the global electric truck market.

Market threat

Lack of proper charging infrastructure can hinder the growth of the global market.

Market demand

Electric trucks are in increasing demand in the global market because they require less fuel and maintenance than traditional diesel trucks.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the world economy. Governments in several countries have announced a national blockade to contain the deadly virus. Due to various factors such as factory closures, dealer closures, and office closures, and concerns about a recession, new truck sales fell sharply. It had a negative impact on global electric truck sales.

In 2019, Europe will have the largest share of global revenue. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global electric truck market.

Major players

• AB Volvo

• BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

• Daimler AG

• Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.

• Einride AB

• E-track

• FAW Group Co., Ltd.

• Photon Motor Incorporated

• Isuzu Motors

• Navistar International Co., Ltd.

• PACCAR Incorporated (Packer)

• Scania AB

• Street scooter

• Tebba Motors Limited

• Volta truck

• Other prominent players

Market segmentation

The global electric truck market is segmented with a focus on truck type, application, battery capacity, load capacity, range, propulsion type and region.

By truck type

• Light truck

• Medium duty truck

• Heavy truck

By application

• logistics

• Municipality

• Construction industry

• Mining

• others

By battery capacity

• Less than 50Kwh

• 50-250kWh

• 250Kwh or more

By load capacity

• Up to 10,000 pounds

• £ 10,001-26,000

• Over £ 26,001

By range

• 0-150 miles

• 151-300 miles

• Over 300 miles

By propulsion type

• Battery-powered truck

• Hybrid electric truck

• Plug-in hybrid electric truck

• Fuel cell electric truck

By region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Western Europe

 England

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Other Western Europe regions

• Eastern Europe

 Poland

 Russia

 Other Eastern European countries

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Other Asia Pacific regions

• Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• The rest of the MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

