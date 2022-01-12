Dashboard Cameras Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022?2031

The global market for dashboard cameras is projected to reach US $ 127.6 billion in 2030.

The dashboard camera is a small video camera that is mounted on the dashboard of commercial vehicles such as automobile dashboards and trucks. The dashboard camera operates using the vehicle’s power system. There are two types of vehicles, manual and automatic, which operate automatically as soon as the engine starts. It has become a staple in the aftermarket of automobiles. Drivers can easily track careless driving, acceleration, speed limits maintained by the vehicle, and more.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market opportunity.

By providing user-friendly insurance, insurers insuring camera-equipped vehicles can offer growth opportunities to the global dashboard camera market.

Market threat

Data privacy breaches and restricted use in some areas can slow the growth of the global dashboard camera market.

Market growth.

Consumer awareness of vehicle safety is growing, and government-friendly programs ensure the safety of both personal and commercial vehicles. That will be the driving force behind the growth of the global dashboard camera market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on industry. The pandemic blockade has negatively impacted supply chains, raw materials used for manufacturing, labor shortages, price fluctuations, shipping issues and more. In addition, manufacturing bases around the world have been closed, showroom visitors have declined, and vehicle sales have declined. As a result, the global dashboard camera market has shrunk.

Companies are preparing for the challenges that may arise from the outbreak of the coronavirus. In addition, the global economy is steadily improving, having a positive impact on the global dashboard camera market during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest contributor to sales in the world market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR.

Major players

• Aveo Company Co., Ltd.

• Amcrest Technology

• Cobra Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Digilife Technology Co., Ltd.

• Fine Digital

• iTronics group

• Lucas dash cam

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pitasoft Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen City Wenzhou Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Steelmate Co., Ltd.

• Tourmate

• Watchguard video

• Other influential players

Market segmentation

By technology

• basic

• Advanced

• smart

By product

• 1 channel

• 2 channels

• Rear view

By video quality

• Standard definition (SD)

• High definition (HD)

• Full HD & 4K

By application

• Commercial vehicle

• Personal vehicle

By region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Western Europe

 England

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Other Western Europe regions

• Eastern Europe

 Poland

 Russia

 Other Eastern European countries

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Other Asia Pacific regions

• Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• The rest of the MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

