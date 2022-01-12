Water Treatment Chemical Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization

In 2020, the size of the global water treatment chemical market was US$ 40.11 billion in 2020, and the global market value is forecast to reach US$ 104 billion by 2030. The market for water treatment chemicals will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Due to increasing demand from various end-user segments for chemically treated water, stringent environmental regulations, and sustainability mandates.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has hindered the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. The pandemic adversely affected the chemical, oil & gas, and paper & pulp industries, resulting in decreased demand for water treatment chemicals. Operations challenges, disruptions in the supply chain, and workforce impairments have adversely affected the global market. Globally, government regulations have curtailed manufacturing, which has reduced demand for water treatment chemicals.

Several factors, including favorable government regulations, environmental policies, and industrial expansion, will propel the market post-COVID-19.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for water treatment chemicals in 2020. China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid population growth and industrialization, contributing to this region’s expansion. Urbanization and international development contribute to its development, along with technological advances. In developing countries, stringent regulations regarding effluent treatment and growing environmental concerns will create a lucrative market for effluent treatment.

The report addresses the following research questions:

Which are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advances in the market?

Which factors are influencing the market?

Where are the challenges and risks in the global market?

What forces drive and constrain the global market?

Where are the global markets most competitive?

How will the global market size evolve in the coming years?

What are the key strategies and policies that global companies are using to capture market share?

