2K Protective Coatings Market Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2031

The global 2K protective coatings market value was US$ 8.58 billion in 2020. By 2030, the global 2K protective coatings market value is forecast to reach US$ 15.3 billion. The global will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Panorama Data Insights released a new report on the global 2K protective coatings market. The report covers a wide range of quantitative and qualitative market information, including industry growth rate, market segmentation, market size, demand, and revenue. In addition, the report also analyses the current keyword market trends that could affect the future growth of the industry. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and a detailed assessment of COVID-19.

Increased construction investments, new office buildings, factories, manufacturing units, and improvements to public infrastructure are driving the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In the paints and coatings industry, COVID-19 has slowed raw materials production. The leading producers of paints and coatings and major raw material suppliers are China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in Asia, raw materials are in short supply. During the period in which raw materials were not available, the production of paints and coatings products declined.

Among the many types of construction sites affected were private and government buildings and the automotive refinishing industry. Due to the shutdown, retailers have also canceled bulk orders of paints and coatings. COVID-19 prevents distributors and retailers from selling end-user consumers expensive coating technologies such as polyurea and polyurethane. Building and construction activities have slowed down the sale of paints and coatings products at distributor levels.

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific dominated the global market for 2K protective coatings in 2020. There has been an increasing demand for 2K protective coatings in the construction, marine, and industrial sectors. This region’s economic growth, increasing automotive penetration, and power generation applications have fueled the industry’s growth. Further stimulating the growth of 2K protective coatings in this region are urbanization, the expansion of international players, as well as technological advancements.

This report addresses the following research questions:

What are the newest trends, new patterns, and technological advances in the market?

Which factors affect the market?

What are the risks and challenges of the global market?

What are the forces driving and limiting global trade?

Which regions have the highest demands for global products?

What will be the size of the global market in the near future?

What are the principal strategies and policies that international companies are employing to acquire market share?

