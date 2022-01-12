Synthetic Fibers Market Scope and overview, Expected to Raise Moderately over 2031

The global synthetic fibers market value was worth US$ 59.98 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 117.9 billion by 2030. The global market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Panorama Data Insights published a report Title- 'Synthetic Fibers Market.'

This industry uses fibers to produce bed linen, blankets, upholstery, wall coverings, soft furnishings, carpets, and other products. Furthermore, the rise in the real estate market contributed to the increase in home furnishings and the development of retail stores specializing in home furnishings, which are contributing factors to the growth of the synthetic fibers market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed market growth due to operational challenges, disruptions of the supply chain, reduced demand, and workers’ limitations. Several industries, including automotive, home textiles, and apparel, saw their demand for synthetic fibers decrease because of the pandemic. Government regulations have led to a global halt to manufacturing activity. A lockdown, roadblocks, and restrictions on the movement of goods have negatively affected the supply of raw materials. Stores and malls have closed throughout the world, further weakening the market.

Post-COVID-19, the global market should rebound due to a number of factors, including favorable government regulations, increasing applications in various sectors, and expanding distribution channels.

Regional Insights

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global synthetic fiber market. Among the factors contributing to the growth of this region are urbanization, the automotive industry, and foreign investment. The apparel and furnishings industries in developing countries drive the market’s growth. A growing application in the construction and healthcare sectors, and developing countries such as China, India, and Japan, contribute to the growth of the global synthetic fiber industry.

