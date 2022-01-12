Corporate Wellness Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2031

The global corporate wellness market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 114 billion in 2030. Global 2021 The corporate wellness market was US $ 57.02 billion.

Corporate wellness aims to foster a healthy workplace by incorporating health-related activities into the organization’s daily schedule and promoting employee health. The wellness culture of managers is a comprehensive treatment of employee health. However, these health activities are anything that motivates employees to maintain their health. There are many things. Workplace wellness programs can help reduce workplace wellness risks such as unhealthy food and drink intake, stress, and lack of exercise. These efforts foster satisfaction in the workplace. It contributes to.

market factors affecting the growth

of the market growth : the market for wellness for companies, people of obesity, smoking, drinking, overweight , Other illnesses, and many other factors. Population growth and lifestyle illnesses drive the market .

Market Opportunities : Health-related services from corporate wellness providers allow companies to manage and outsource their employees. Manageable, but offering favorable growth opportunities for the global market.

Market drivers : New treatments and combinations of medical facilities and wearable technologies drive market growth.

Market threats : Markets The main challenge faced is the increased cost of maintaining the wellness of private companies.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 adversely affected the mental health of employees. The shift to working from home has created a sense of isolation for employees and has been a great stress. Also, the financial crisis caused by the pandemic has adversely affected the mental health of many. We address this issue by providing virtual services, such as virtual meetings with psychologists and health coaches. These factors have a positive impact on the global corporate wellness market .

Corporate Wellness Market Report Highlights

–Health risk assessment departments dominate the overall market in 2021 based on revenue share. Employers can leverage health assessment activities to strategically manage identified health risks. it is possible to implement the initiatives.

stress management field, by the growing popularity of yoga and meditation in the field, has been forecast to grow at the fastest rate since 2022 over the 2030 year.

2021, of the market The end-use segment was dominated by large organizations. Large companies have a convenient infrastructure for fitness activities.

–The popularity of corporate wellness in North America contributed to the region’s market power in 2021. Profiled in the global corporate wellness market .

Below is a list of the major players that have been.

ComPsych Corporation

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

Virgin Pulse, Incorporated

Provant Health Solutions, LLC

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health Group

Vitality Group

Wellsource, Incorporated

Central Corporate Wellness

Truworth Wellness

SOL Wellness LLC

Well Nation

ADURO, Incorporated

Beacon Health Options, Incorporated

Fitbit, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The global corporate wellness market is segmented with a focus on services, end users, categories, deliveries and regions.

Service-based segmentation

-Health Risk Assessment

-Fitness

-Non-smoking Outpatient

-Health Examination

-Nutrition and Weight Management

-Stress Management

-Other

End-Use Based Segmentation

-Small Organizations

-Medium-sized Organizations

-Large Organization

Category Based Segmentation

-Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

-Psychological Therapists

-Organization / Employer

Delivery Based Segmentation

-Onsite-

Off By site

area,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa Region

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South America Region

