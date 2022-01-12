Cell Dissociation Market is Expected to be on Course to Achieve Considerable Growth to 2031

The global market for cell dissociation is projected to reach US $ 285 million in 2021 and US $ 1072.4 million in 2030. The global market is projected to reach US $ 285 million in 2022 to 2030. It is expected to grow at an average growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.
The process of cell dissociation is also called trypsinization. In cell dissociation, proteolytic enzymes break down proteins and separate attached cells from blood vessels. Proteolytic enzymes break down proteins in culture and separate attached cells from blood vessels. In addition, cell dissociation reagents have collagen-degrading and proteolytic effects, can separate tissues and V-cell lines from glass and plastic surfaces, and have high cell viability. Separation efficiency can be obtained.
market factors affecting the growth
of the market growth : pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies worldwide Rapid expansion. As a result, the cell dissociation market grows.
Market driver : The development of cell-based research by pharmaceutical and bio-related companies drives the cell dissociation market.
Market threats : Many countries Ethical concerns and restrictions on the use of cell biology in the market can adversely affect market growth.
Impact analysis of
COVID-19 COVID-19 adversely affects the cell dissociation market. In some countries In addition, pandemics have slowed manufacturers’ production, slowing market growth for cell dissociation enzymes.
2021 North America has the largest share of the cell dissociation market of the year. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology research in the region, prominent players are contributing to the region’s growth.
List of companies attracting attention in the global market for cell dissociation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Roche Diagnostics
- Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation)
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Miltenyi Biotec
- PromoCell GmbH
- AcceGen
- Vita Cyte
- Alstem
- Biological Industries
- Gemini Bio
- Innovative Cell Technologies
- Central Drug House
- Worthington Biochemical Corporation
- Capricorn Scientific
- Abeomics
- Genlantis
- Neuromics
- Other Prominent Players
Segment analysis
Global cell dissociation market segmentation focuses on products, tissues, types, end users, and regions.
Product-based segmentation
enzymatic degradation products.
- Collagenase
- Trypsin
- Papain
- Elastase
- Deoxyribonuclease
- Hyaluronidase
- Other enzymes
- instrument
Organization-based segmentation
- Connective Tissues
- Epithelial tissue
- Others (skeleton, muscle tissue, etc.)
Type-based segmentation
- Tissue dissociation
- Cell detachment
End-user-based segmentation
- Pharmaceutical companies / biotechnology companies
- Research institute / academic
- Other end users
By region,
North America
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
