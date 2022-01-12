Printed Electronics Market to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2031

The global market for printed electronics is projected to reach US $ 47.37 billion in 2030. The global market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Expected. The global market size in 2021 was US $ 9.9 billion.

Printing technology makes it possible to create electronic devices on a variety of boards. Currently, circuit components such as resistors, capacitors, spools and transistors are lightweight and cost-effective, such as flexible films, cloths, plastics and papers. It is possible to print on excellent flexible materials. This technology is used in most industries such as aircraft, automobiles, healthcare, home appliances, etc. Applications that utilize printed electronics are industrial applications. , Home appliances, sensor devices, displays, wireless automatic identification (RFID), etc.

Factors affecting the growth of the market

driving force of the market: the use of printed electronics in smart connected devices, the world It is a major driver of the printed electronics market.

Market growth: The adoption of wearables such as smart clothing, smart packaging and medical wearables contributes to the growth of the global market.

Market threat: Printed electronics performance The development of inks and substrates to improve is still in the early stages. Therefore, the market is likely to slow down in the near future.

Market opportunities: Printed electronics, home appliances, medical care, sensors, automobiles, etc. 3D printing opens new avenues in the manufacture of electronic devices and components. The overall market opportunities for printed electronics are expected to increase in the future.

COVID- 19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak and epidemic of COVID-19 has reduced the shipment of printed electronics. Also, the market profits have decreased. The global spread of COVID-19 has been established in various countries. It caused production problems related to the blockade. Labor is an important part of the industry. As a result, market growth slowed in the first half of 2020.

(APAC) Asia Pacific is an important market for electronic components and devices. Asia Pacific market share is projected to be the highest during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the global printed electronics market . List

of Samsung Electronics Co., Limited

· LG Display Co., Limited

· Molex, LLC

· Agfa-Gevaert Group

· Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

· DuPont de Nemours, Incorporated

· Nissha Co., Limited

· BASF SE

· NovaCentrix

· E Ink Holdings Incorporated

· Other Prominent Players

segment analysis

printed electronics market segmentation in the world, printing technology, material, and focuses resolution, application, end-use applications, the focus in the region.



segmentation based on printing technology

Inkjet printing

Continuous inkjet printing

Drop on demand inkjet printing

Thermal drop on-demand inkjet printing

Piezo Drop On Demand Inkjet Printing

Electrostatic drop on demand inkjet printing

Screen printing

Flatbed Screen Printing

Rotary Screen Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Segmentation Based on Other Printing Technology Materials

ink

Conductive ink

Conductive silver ink

Conductive copper ink

Transparent conductive ink

Silver copper ink

Carbon ink

Dielectric ink

Other inks

Substrate

Organic substrate

polymer

Polyimide

Polyethylene naphthalate

polyethylene terephthalate

paper

Polyacrylate

polystyrene

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP)

Polyvinyl alcohol

Other organic substrates

Inorganic substrate

Glass

Other inorganic substrates

Resolution-based segmentation

· 100 or less lines / CM

· 100-200 lines / CM

· 200 lines / CM or more

Application-based segmentation

display

Electronic paper display

Electrochromic display

Electrophoresis display

Other e-paper displays

Electroluminescence (EL) display

OLED Organic Light Emitting Diode-Display

Flexible (OLED) Organic Light Emitting Diode-Display

(LCD) liquid crystal display

(RFID) Radio frequency identification tag

battery

Solar cell

o sensors

o touch sensor

o gas sensor

o humidity sensor

o pressure sensor

o image sensor

o Temperature sensor

o other

• Lighting

o electroluminescent lighting

o organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting

• Other applications

segmentation based on the end-use application

, automobiles, Transportation equipment

· Healthcare

· Consumer electronics

· Aerospace · Defense

· Construction · Construction

· Retail · Packaging

· Other end-use industries

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

