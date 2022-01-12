First Hydrogen Establishes "NetZeroH2" Subsidiary to Roll Out Hydrogen Refueling Stations

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 12 January 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") has established a new wholly owned subsidiary NetzeroH2 Inc. ("NetZeroH2") for the design, production and roll out of Hydrogen Refueling Stations providing hydrogen distribution for the automotive market. The state-of-the-art refueling stations will be designed and developed in conjunction with FEV Consulting GmbH ("FEV"), combines top management consulting expertise with the technical capabilities and knowhow of the FEV Group. FEV's deep industry knowledge enables FEV to create pragmatic solutions to some of the most pressing and complex issues facing today's enterprises.





First Hydrogen views the development of the Hydrogen Mobility Refueling Station as accretive to its automotive strategy and serve its mobility customers over the lifetime of their ownership of First Hydrogen vehicles. This can also service the hydrogen fuel mobility market as an additional opportunity for selling hydrogen related technology to its customer base and more generally to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a main source of fuel for the light to heavy hydrogen mobility sector. A recent report prepared by McKinsey & Company for the Hydrogen Council states hydrogen is central to reaching net zero emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius because it can abate 80 gigatons of CO 2 by 2050.











First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicle under two agreements with AVL Powertrain UK Ltd. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany.FEV Consulting, the strategic consulting arm of FEV group, offers a unique combination of management consulting capabilities with over 40 years of engineering expertise for mobility solutions and energy infrastructures. The company has access to over 6,000 global subject matter experts. FEV Consulting is the first choice of CTOs to address their most pressing and challenging technology and business issues. Through deep technology understanding, FEV Consulting accelerates its client's validated decision making. The company serves clients worldwide from its headquarters in Aachen and from additional offices in Beijing, Bilbao, Cologne, Detroit, Dubai, Munich, and Tokyo.