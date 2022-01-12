COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Department of Health on Tuesday (Jan. 11) confirmed the recent movements of three COVID cases tied to a hospital in the city.

Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) confirmed that two nurses at the Taipei City Hospital's Zhongxing Branch had tested positive for COVID. They have been identified as case Nos. 17,570 and 17,571; the boyfriend of the former also tested positive and is now listed as case No. 17,572.

That same day, the health department announced the movements of cases 17,570 and 17,572 in the city from Jan. 5-9. From 3:24 to 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 5, the couple took the MRT from Beimen Station to Yongan Market Station.

From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the couple dined at the Japanese restaurant Marusake Izakaya on Xinsheng North Road Section 2 in Zhongshan District. The next day, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., they ate at Bravo Duck (阿和師薑母鴨), also on Xinsheng North Road Section 2.

From Jan. 7-9, the pair visited the Walden II bar on Keelung Road Section 2 in Xinyi District. All three establishments announced on their social media pages that they are closing temporarily for cleaning and disinfection, with Walden II and Bravo Duck announcing that all of their employees have tested negative for the virus.



(Facebook, Bravo Duck photo)