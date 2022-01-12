Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District

Cases also went to Walden II bar in Xinyi District

  307
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/12 17:54
(Facebook, Marusake Izakaya photo)

(Facebook, Marusake Izakaya photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Department of Health on Tuesday (Jan. 11) confirmed the recent movements of three COVID cases tied to a hospital in the city.

Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) confirmed that two nurses at the Taipei City Hospital's Zhongxing Branch had tested positive for COVID. They have been identified as case Nos. 17,570 and 17,571; the boyfriend of the former also tested positive and is now listed as case No. 17,572.

That same day, the health department announced the movements of cases 17,570 and 17,572 in the city from Jan. 5-9. From 3:24 to 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 5, the couple took the MRT from Beimen Station to Yongan Market Station.

From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the couple dined at the Japanese restaurant Marusake Izakaya on Xinsheng North Road Section 2 in Zhongshan District. The next day, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., they ate at Bravo Duck (阿和師薑母鴨), also on Xinsheng North Road Section 2.

From Jan. 7-9, the pair visited the Walden II bar on Keelung Road Section 2 in Xinyi District. All three establishments announced on their social media pages that they are closing temporarily for cleaning and disinfection, with Walden II and Bravo Duck announcing that all of their employees have tested negative for the virus.

COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
(Facebook, Bravo Duck photo)
Covid cases
Covid infections
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Covid case movements
Omicron case movements
Zhongshan District
Xinyi District

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
2022/01/11 18:17
3 COVID cases tied to Taipei Hospital
3 COVID cases tied to Taipei Hospital
2022/01/11 15:39
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
2022/01/11 14:18
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
2022/01/10 18:23
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
2022/01/10 14:18

Updated : 2022-01-12 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
F-16V goes missing off west coast of Taiwan
"