Gogoro gunning for more GoStations in Taiwan than gas stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro announced on Tuesday (Jan. 11) it aims to have more battery swapping stations than gas stations by year's end.

As of the end of last year, Taiwan had 2,487 gas stations, while Gogoro had 2,215 battery swapping stations (GoStations) installed, said Gogoro Chief Product Officer Peng Ming-I (彭明義) at a Taipei press conference. The company is confident the number of GoStations will exceed gas stations by the end of the year, according to Gogoro Network General Manager Alan Pan (潘璟倫).

The company also intends to continue focusing on setting up its larger battery swapping stations (Super GoStations), which can accommodate more than 120 smart batteries and handle the needs of around 1,000 users. There are currently 123 Super GoStations in operation.

Pan also said the company will work on extending Gogoro Network coverage in more remote areas of the nation, in addition to cooperating with all levels of government to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

In 2021, Gogoro and its partners in the Powered by Gogoro Network (PBGN) sold 93,999 electric vehicles, a 5.2% decrease from a year earlier. However, they outperformed the overall scooter sector, which saw a 21.9% year-on-year contraction, according to Peng.

Representatives from each of the PBGN partners, including Yamaha, eReady, Aeon Motor Co, eMOVING, PGO, Away Speed, Tomorrowland Technology, and Enel X, also gave updates at the press event.

There are currently 453,300 users of the Gogoro Network. They have ridden over 4.5 billion total kilometers, saving 192 million liters of gasoline and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 379 million kilograms.



Gogoro Network representatives at press event. (Gogoro photo)