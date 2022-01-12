Alexa
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID

English cram school fired teacher for fear of COVID relapse, gossip from parents

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/12 16:59
Signs for American English cram schools. 

Signs for American English cram schools.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) ordered a cram school to compensate an American teacher after it fired him for testing positive for COVID.

Michael O'Dowd, a 26-year-old English teacher from the U.S., arrived in Taiwan late last month and tested positive for COVID while undergoing quarantine. He told Taiwan news that he was fully vaccinated, is asymptomatic, and has been "feeling fine" throughout quarantine.

He had been planning to return to work at his English cram school in Donggang, Pingtung County, once his quarantine ended in mid-January. However, on Dec. 28, he received a letter from his manager at the school stating that she did not want him to continue working after the Lunar New Year.

O'Dowd had already signed a contract for the upcoming semester, but his supervisor claimed that the new contract "was not real." He alleged that the school was firing him for contracting COVID.

One the reasons the school listed for terminating him was that it had conducted "thorough research about Covid cases and how it's still very possible for patients to relapse even after three weeks." It cited the case of a "girl who came back from Japan" with COVID and after finishing 21 days in quarantine, her PCR test came back positive because "she relapsed."

Another reason cited for his termination was "gossip about my absence was already raising concerns about my whereabouts and as a result, my school."

He sent the "outrageous termination letter" to the Legal Aid Foundation. The Ministry of Labor then called the school about the incident.

After being contacted by the MOL, the school agreed to pay O'Dowd an "out-of-court settlement," and he has been allowed to keep his work visa.

O'Dowd said that he is now considering whether to find another teaching job or "leave Taiwan for good."
Updated : 2022-01-12 17:09 GMT+08:00

