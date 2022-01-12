AP Photos: Hundreds protest over controversial Indian act

Nagas stand together at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in t... Nagas stand together at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. “We are Nagas, a warrior race. But today we leave our machetes on the ground and walk peacefully to fight our oppressors with non-violence. How will India respond to our non-violence? Isn’t the world’s largest democracy ashamed of this draconian law?” asked Kevitho Kera, one of the organizers. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Vilanuo Yhome, wearing traditional attire, bows her head in prayer during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repe... Vilanuo Yhome, wearing traditional attire, bows her head in prayer during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

A Naga carries a traditional bag and listens to a speaker during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the... A Naga carries a traditional bag and listens to a speaker during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. On December 20, Nagaland’s assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA, but the federal government 10 days later extended the act for six months. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Nagas stand in prayer at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in ... Nagas stand in prayer at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. On December 20, Nagaland’s assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA, but the federal government 10 days later extended the act for six months. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Peishim Jajo, 20, sits after walking 70-kilometers (43 miles) demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the no... Peishim Jajo, 20, sits after walking 70-kilometers (43 miles) demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. "Every life matters. Every life has a purpose. Innocent lives were killed. We will raise our voice until justice is served," Jajo said. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Nagas listen to a speaker after participating in a 70 kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) i... Nagas listen to a speaker after participating in a 70 kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, northeastern Nagaland state, India, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. “We are Nagas, a warrior race. But today we leave our machetes on the ground and walk peacefully to fight our oppressors with non-violence. How will India respond to our non-violence? Isn’t the world’s largest democracy ashamed of this draconian law?” asked Kevitho Kera, one of the organizers. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

A Konyak Naga sits wrapped in a traditional shawl and listens to a speaker at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the A... A Konyak Naga sits wrapped in a traditional shawl and listens to a speaker at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Tsatongpa Sangtam, 47, stands for a photograph at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers A... Tsatongpa Sangtam, 47, stands for a photograph at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. "We came to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister asking him to remove AFSPA from our land," Sangtam said. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Langam Konyak, 20, wearing a traditional necklace, sits at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special... Langam Konyak, 20, wearing a traditional necklace, sits at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. "Innocent people were killed. We are marching for the good of the Nagas. We want AFSPA removed," Langam said. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Minnyu Konyak, 16, wearing a traditional headgear, stands for a photograph during a protest demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Ac... Minnyu Konyak, 16, wearing a traditional headgear, stands for a photograph during a protest demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. "I'm here because I want to fight for my brothers who lost their lives and also to repeal AFSPA so we can live peacefully," Minnyu said. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Shongmeth Lily Konyak, 25, left, and Mennyu Konyak, 26, wearing traditional necklaces, stand for a photograph during a protest demanding the repeal of... Shongmeth Lily Konyak, 25, left, and Mennyu Konyak, 26, wearing traditional necklaces, stand for a photograph during a protest demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. "We want justice for our brothers and we want AFSPA removed from our region," Shongmeth said. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

A Naga sits wrapped in a traditional shawl and listens to a speaker during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the rep... A Naga sits wrapped in a traditional shawl and listens to a speaker during a gathering at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Khamba Konyak, 55, listens to a speaker at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk from Dimapur to the state capital Kohima, demanding the repeal o... Khamba Konyak, 55, listens to a speaker at the end of a 70-kilometers (43 miles) walk from Dimapur to the state capital Kohima, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The road from Dimapur to Kohima is winding and strenuous, often dusty in stretches. “It has been a tiring walk but I participated because we want AFSPA removed,” said Khamba. Khamba is Konyak, a Naga tribe whose 14 young men were killed in December by the Indian Army. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

KOHIMA, India (AP) — Hundreds of people walked over 40 miles on Tuesday in India’s northeast to demand the repeal of a controversial act that grants special powers to Indian troops, following a deadly incident last month when soldiers killed over a dozen civilians.

They began their protest in Dimapur, a city in Nagaland state, and walked 43 miles to Kohima, the state’s capital, raising slogans against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Many joined for stretches along the route, wearing traditional attire and holding placards.

The road from Dimapur to Kohima is winding and strenuous, and often dusty in stretches.

“It has been a tiring walk but I participated because we want AFSPA removed,” said 55-year-old Khamba Konyak. Khamba is Konyak, a Naga tribe whose 14 young men were killed in December by the Indian Army.

The act gives the military sweeping powers to search, arrest and even shoot suspects with little fear of prosecution. Nagas and human rights groups have long accused security forces of abusing the law.

Since the deaths, candlelight vigils and solidarity marches have called for the revocation of the act, which has loomed over the region since 1958 and gives many areas the feel of occupied territory.

“We are members of a helpless public and we have no other way to raise our voice against AFSPA. We can only contribute with our toil and sweat,” said 35-year-old Mopa Konyak.

Under the act, local authorities need federal approval to prosecute army or paramilitary soldiers in civilian courts.

Scrutiny of the act has grown in the wake of last month's deadly attack, with the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio announcing that his government wanted to do away with it.

On December 20, Nagaland’s assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA, but the federal government 10 days later extended the act for six months.

Even as people in Nagaland marched, AFSPA was extended for one more year on Tuesday in neighboring Manipur state.

“I walked this entire stretch because I am concerned about the future of our children. AFSPA must be removed,” said 53-year-old Dauyan Lakban.

Kevitho Kera, one of the organizers, added, “We are Nagas, a warrior race. But today we leave our machetes on the ground and walk peacefully to fight our oppressors with non-violence. How will India respond to our non-violence? Isn’t the world’s largest democracy ashamed of this draconian law?”