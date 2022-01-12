Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson carries Fresno St. past San Jose St. 79-59

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 13:37
Robinson carries Fresno St. past San Jose St. 79-59

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had a season-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State extended its home win streak to eight games, easily defeating San Jose State 79-59 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Holland scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Fresno State (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Leo Colimerio added eight rebounds.

Trey Anderson had 18 points for the Spartans (7-6, 0-1). Omari Moore added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"