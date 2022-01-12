Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter leads N. Iowa over Indiana St. 80-74 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/12 13:36
Carter leads N. Iowa over Indiana St. 80-74 in OT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter posted 17 points as Northern Iowa got past Indiana State 80-74 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

AJ Green had 16 points for Northern Iowa (8-7, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Bowen Born added 14 points. Nate Heise had 10 points and six rebounds.

Micah Thomas had 18 points for the Sycamores (8-7, 1-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Cameron Henry added 18 points. Julian Larry had 13 points. Xavier Bledson had eight points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-12 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan sees higher-than-expected COVID positive rate as new border rules kick in
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
"