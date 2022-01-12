Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 22.9% During The Forecast Period

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM system is a type of glucose monitoring device that functions by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route.

The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood, and transmits the information using a transmitter to a receiver/monitor for displaying the results. These systems play an integral role in diabetes management, owing to their associated several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial for avoiding diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop artificial/bionic pancreas. Therefore, development of novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. It offers a wide range of applications for all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs, and home healthcare), and geographies. Thus, CGMS market poses lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.



The global CGMS market generated $894 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,921 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable & smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ?smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), is expected to result in higher adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.



The market is categorized based on component, demographics, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years. On the basis of demographics, CGMS devices are categorized into child population (?14 years) and adult population (>14 years).

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233



The report includes comprehensive geographical analysis and segmentation of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major strategies adopted by market players are collaborations, product launches, and product approvals. The adoption of collaboration strategy by companies enables greater focus on innovation, distribution, and commercialization of devices.



KEY BENEFITS



This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global CGMS market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the market scenario across geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component



Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps



By Demographics



Child Population (?14 years)

Adult Population (>14 years)



By End User



Diagnostics & Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Venezuela

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA



The key players profiled in this report are as follows:



Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27233

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/