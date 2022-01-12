Bioimplants Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Bioimplant are medical devices or tissues that are surgically transplanted inside the body. These implants are used to replace or support any damaged body organs to enhance function of any body organ or to detect errors in normal body functioning. These can be either placed permanently or temporarily in human body and can be removed when they are no longer needed. Some of the implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other materials.

The global bioimplant market was evaluated at $77,738 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124,154 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth in the bioimplant market is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in bioimplant further support the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the bioimplant market.

The global bioimplant market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular implant, dental implant, orthopedic implant, spinal implant, ophthalmic implant, and others. By material type, it is divided into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymer biomaterial, and natural biomaterials. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global bioimplants market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Cardiovascular bioimplant

Stent

Coronary stent

Drug-eluting stent (DES)

Bare-metal coronary stent

Bioabsorbable stent

Peripheral stent

Iliac

Femoral-popliteal

Renal

Carotid

Stent-related bioimplant

Synthetic graft

Vena Cava filter

Pacing device

Cardiac resynchronization therapy device (CRTs)

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs)

Implantable cardiac pacemaker (ICPs)

Structural Cardiac Implant

Mechanical heart valve

Implantable ventricular-assist device

Dental bioimplant

Plate form dental implant

Root form dental implant

Orthopedic bioimplant

Reconstructive joint replacement

Knee replacement implant

Hip replacement implant

Extremities

Orthobiologics

Trauma & craniomaxillofacial

Spinal bioimplant

Spinal fusion implant

Spinal bone stimulator

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) device

Motion preservation devices/non-fusion device

Spine biologics

Ophthalmology bioimplant

Glaucoma implant

Intraocular implant

Others

By material

Metallic biomaterial

Ceramic biomaterial

Polymers biomaterial

Natural biomaterial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Victrex Plc. (Invibio Ltd.)

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (*These players have not been profiled in the report, but can be included on request.):

GC Aesthetics plc

Allergan Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Elixir Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

STENTYS S.A.

Terumo Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

