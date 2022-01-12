Bioimplants Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Bioimplant are medical devices or tissues that are surgically transplanted inside the body. These implants are used to replace or support any damaged body organs to enhance function of any body organ or to detect errors in normal body functioning. These can be either placed permanently or temporarily in human body and can be removed when they are no longer needed. Some of the implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other materials.
The global bioimplant market was evaluated at $77,738 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124,154 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
The growth in the bioimplant market is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in bioimplant further support the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the bioimplant market.
The global bioimplant market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular implant, dental implant, orthopedic implant, spinal implant, ophthalmic implant, and others. By material type, it is divided into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymer biomaterial, and natural biomaterials. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global bioimplants market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Cardiovascular bioimplant
Stent
Coronary stent
Drug-eluting stent (DES)
Bare-metal coronary stent
Bioabsorbable stent
Peripheral stent
Iliac
Femoral-popliteal
Renal
Carotid
Stent-related bioimplant
Synthetic graft
Vena Cava filter
Pacing device
Cardiac resynchronization therapy device (CRTs)
Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs)
Implantable cardiac pacemaker (ICPs)
Structural Cardiac Implant
Mechanical heart valve
Implantable ventricular-assist device
Dental bioimplant
Plate form dental implant
Root form dental implant
Orthopedic bioimplant
Reconstructive joint replacement
Knee replacement implant
Hip replacement implant
Extremities
Orthobiologics
Trauma & craniomaxillofacial
Spinal bioimplant
Spinal fusion implant
Spinal bone stimulator
Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) device
Motion preservation devices/non-fusion device
Spine biologics
Ophthalmology bioimplant
Glaucoma implant
Intraocular implant
Others
By material
Metallic biomaterial
Ceramic biomaterial
Polymers biomaterial
Natural biomaterial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)
Boston Scientific Corporation
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
Medtronic plc
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Victrex Plc. (Invibio Ltd.)
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
The other players in the value chain include (*These players have not been profiled in the report, but can be included on request.):
GC Aesthetics plc
Allergan Inc.
Sientra Inc.
Danaher Corporation
3M Company
Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Elixir Medical Corporation
Microport Scientific Corporation
STENTYS S.A.
Terumo Corporation
