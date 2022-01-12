Asia-Pacific Endotherapy Devices Market Is Projected To Reach $1,315 Million Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

The Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market is projected to reach $1,315 million by 2024 from $826 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2024.

Endoscopic therapy is treatments conducted using a small, tube-like instrument called endoscope. These are minimally invasive treatments that are commonly used to treat conditions such as appendicitis, colon polyps, peptic ulcer, gallbladder disease, and endometriosis.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Geriatric population is at a higher risk of diseases such as orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, ophthalmic diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, and others. The demand for endotherapy devices is anticipated to grow correspondingly with increase in prevalence of the aforementioned cases. In addition, rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to supplement the market growth.

Moreover, lower complications, minimal scarring, reduced hospital stay, and rapid recovery propels the demand for technologically advanced endotherapy devices, which in turn boosts the market growth. However, dearth of skilled endoscopic technicians, risk of infection associated with endotherapy devices, and high price of endotherapy devices restrain the growth of this market.



The Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into GI devices & accessories, ERCP devices & accessories, and others. The GI devices & accessories segment is further classified into biopsy forceps, injection needles, polypectomy snares, graspers, hemoclips, and others.

The ERCP devices & accessories segment is subsegmented into guide wire, sphincterotome, catheter, extraction basket, extraction balloon, balloon dilation, plastic stent, metal stents, and others. The other endotherapy devices & accessories segment is subdivided into mouthpiece, distal end cap, polyptrap, cleaning brush, and others. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on country assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product



GI Accessories

Biopsy Forceps

Injection Needles

Polypectomy Snares

Graspers

Hemoclips

Others

ERCP Accessories

Guide Wire

Sphincterotome

Catheter

Extraction Basket

Extraction Balloon

Balloon Dilation

Plastic Stent

Metal Stents

Others

Others

Mouthpiece

Distal End Cap

Polyp Trap

Cleaning Brush

Others

By Country



China

Japan

India

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED



HOYA Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew, Plc.

Johnson & Johnson



The other players of the Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market include (companies not profiled in the report):



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Siemens Healthcare

STERIS Corporation

Frontier Healthcare

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

