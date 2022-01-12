Cartilage Repair Market Is Estimated To Reach At $2,195 Million Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.0% During The Forecast Period

Articular cartilage is a complex tissue, which is devoid of blood supply (avascular). It is composed of distinct cells called chondrocytes suspended in a collagenous matrix. The key function of this tissue is to smoothen bone movements and absorb shock along with providing cushioning to the joints.

Cartilage repair is a type of cartilage restoration method, wherein the injured cartilage is healed by replacing it with extracellular matrix and new cells. The global cartilage repair market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $2,195 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis, and rise in sports-related injuries are the key factors that augment the growth of the global cartilage repair market. Furthermore, increase in obesity among the population is expected to boost the market growth. However, high costs associated with cartilage repair products and an unclear regulatory scenario are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for cartilage repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The cartilage repair market is segmented based on modality, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is divided into chondroplasty & microfracture, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft and juvenile allograft fragments.

By type, it is bifurcated into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. According to application, it is fragmented into knee, shoulder, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global cartilage repair market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the modalities, applications, end users, and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Modality

Chondroplasty & Microfracture

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Osteochondral Allograft

Juvenile Allograft Fragments

By Type

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Collagen Solutions LLP

Histogenics Corporation

