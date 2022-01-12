Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Is Projected To Reach $1,299 Million Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Endometrial ablation is adopted to remove or destroy the endometrial lining of the uterus for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding. Women with heavy menstrual bleeding are prescribed medicines. However, endometrial ablation is performed in case medication fails. This procedure is not recommended for women who wish to conceive.

The endometrial ablation devices market generated $882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,299 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2024.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The endometrial ablation devices market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding endometrial ablation technology, increase in prevalence of menorrhagia, and rise in preference for endometrial ablation over the hysterotomy. I

n addition, technological advancements in endometrial ablation devices and benefits of the endometrial ablation over the surgical procedures further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of endometrial ablation devices and risks associated with the use of these devices are expected to impede the market growth.

The global endometrial ablation devices market is segmented based on technology type, end user, and region. Based on technology type, the market is classified into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon, hysteroscopic ablation, and others. According to end user, the market is divided into ambulatory surgery center, clinic, and hospitals. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology Type

Radiofrequency Ablation

Cryoablation

Hydrothermal Ablation

Thermal Balloon

Hysteroscopic Ablation

Others

By End User

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Clinic

Hospital

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AEGEA Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Idoman Teoranta

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Omnitech Systems, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.)

Veldana Medical SA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

AngioDynamics Inc.

Microsulis Americas, Inc.

